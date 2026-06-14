Malaysian Defence Minister Stresses Dual Focus on Modern Military Assets and Soldier Welfare

At Kem Segamat, Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin reaffirmed that effective national defence depends equally on advanced infrastructure and the well-being of armed forces members. He detailed ongoing infrastructure projects, including the RM259 million Kem Segamat relocation, and introduced a Work Based Learning program to recognize retiring personnel's skills with diploma-equivalent qualifications, ensuring their dignified transition to civilian life.

Malaysian Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin emphasized the importance of both modern defence assets and the welfare of military personnel and their families in ensuring national security.

During a working visit to the 4th Royal Artillery Regiment at Kem Segamat, he highlighted that readiness extends beyond equipment to include addressing issues such as housing, children's education, and post-retirement planning. The Ministry has allocated RM259 million for the development of Kem Segamat, with its second phase completed last year, relocating the base from Sikamat, Negeri Sembilan to strengthen southern border defence.

Additionally, the Defence Ministry has launched a Work Based Learning (WBL) program to grant academic recognition-equivalent to a diploma-to retiring personnel based on their service experience and skills, covering assessment costs of RM6,500 per participant with a RM10 million allocation for 1,300 members this year. The initiative aims to ensure dignified post-service lives for those who dedicated themselves to the nation. The event was attended by Army Commander General Tan Sri Azhan Md Othman, among other senior officials





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Malaysian Military Defence Infrastructure Soldier Welfare Kem Segamat Work Based Learning Mohamed Khaled Nordin

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