Malaysian Customs Department Seizes RM1.29 Million Worth of Illicit Alcohol in Labuan

Labuan Customs officials intercepted three cargo containers containing alcoholic beverages that exceeded permitted import quotas, resulting in a seizure valued at over RM1.29 million.

In a significant crackdown on illicit trade activities, the Royal Malaysian Customs Department successfully intercepted a massive haul of alcoholic beverages during a targeted operation at the Merdeka Port in Labuan . The operation, which involved the meticulous inspection of three cargo containers, resulted in the seizure of goods valued at over RM1.29 million.

Labuan Customs Department director Aspalila Ag Tuah confirmed the details of the raid during a press conference held on Tuesday, April 21, highlighting that the primary reason for the seizure was a substantial discrepancy between the declared cargo and the actual physical inventory discovered inside the containers. According to the official investigation, the company responsible for the shipment possessed a legitimate import license for alcoholic beverages. However, the documentation provided by the firm indicated a permitted import quota of 250,000 litres, a limit which they had significantly exceeded. Upon physical inspection, officials determined that the excess inventory constituted a violation of import regulations. The total value of the seized goods reached approximately RM1.29 million, a figure that includes a staggering RM948,168.61 in unpaid taxes. This breach is currently being investigated under the Customs Act 1967, and the authorities are preparing to take further legal action against the involved entity to ensure compliance with national trade laws. Director Aspalila emphasized that the import and regulation of alcoholic beverages are strictly governed by the Customs Regulations 2019, which are designed to protect the national economy and ensure fair market practices. The department remains vigilant against all forms of smuggling, including the illicit transportation of cigarettes, fireworks, controlled drugs, and unregistered vehicles. The Customs Department is now calling upon the public to serve as partners in maintaining law and order by reporting suspicious activities. Members of the community can reach out via the toll-free hotline at 1-800-88-8855 or visit any local Customs office to provide tips. To encourage participation, the department has guaranteed that the identities of all whistleblowers will be kept strictly confidential, ensuring that informants are protected while the authorities continue their mission to root out illegal import practices across the region





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