Malaysian Court Upholds Defamation Ruling Against MP Siti Mastura

The Court of Appeal dismissed Dr. Siti Mastura Muhammad’s appeal in a defamation suit brought by DAP politicians Lim Kit Siang, Lim Guan Eng, and Teresa Kok, ordering her to pay RM825,000 in damages and costs for linking them to the Communist Party of Malaya.

The Malaysian Court of Appeal has decisively rejected an appeal filed by Dr. Siti Mastura Muhammad , a Member of Parliament representing Kepala Batas, concerning a defamation lawsuit brought against her by three prominent Democratic Action Party ( DAP ) politicians.

The appeal centered around statements made by Dr. Siti Mastura linking the DAP leaders to Chin Peng, the former leader of the Communist Party of Malaya (CPM). The court upheld the Penang High Court’s earlier ruling, mandating Dr. Siti Mastura to pay a total of RM825,000 in damages and associated costs to Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang, Lim Guan Eng, and Teresa Kok Suh Sim.

This decision reinforces the importance of responsible political discourse and the legal ramifications of unsubstantiated accusations that damage an individual’s reputation. The Court of Appeal, presided over by Justice Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid, affirmed the entirety of the High Court’s judgment delivered on December 4, 2024. Dr. Siti Mastura had previously attempted to settle the financial obligations, having paid RM830,034.75 on January 23, 2025, covering damages, legal costs, and accrued interest.

The court also dismissed a cross-appeal filed by the DAP politicians, finding no grounds to alter the High Court’s assessment of liability and the awarded damages. Justice Ahmad Kamal emphasized that the High Court’s judgment was meticulously reasoned, grounded in a thorough evaluation of both the factual evidence and the applicable legal principles.

The judge underscored the severity of falsely associating individuals with a banned communist organization, highlighting that such claims strike at the core of a person’s loyalty, integrity, and public standing. The implications of such accusations extend beyond personal reputation, potentially portraying individuals as enemies of the state and threats to national security and the Federal Constitution.

Dr. Siti Mastura’s defense rested on the assertion of qualified privilege, arguing that as a politician addressing a campaign rally during the Kemaman by-election, she had a social and moral duty to inform her party about the ideologies and backgrounds of her political opponents. However, the Court of Appeal rejected this defense, finding that Dr. Siti Mastura failed to fulfill a crucial prerequisite for qualified privilege: obtaining the perspectives of the DAP politicians before publicly disseminating her statements.

The original suits, filed on November 27, 2023, detailed how Dr. Siti Mastura’s defamatory claims were made with malicious intent, specifically aiming to connect the DAP leaders to the CPM and its deceased leader, Chin Peng. The court’s decision serves as a strong deterrent against the reckless dissemination of false and damaging information, particularly within the context of political campaigns.

It reaffirms the legal protections available to individuals against defamation and the responsibility of public figures to ensure the accuracy and fairness of their statements. The case highlights the delicate balance between freedom of speech and the protection of individual reputations, and the courts’ commitment to upholding the latter when faced with demonstrably false and harmful accusations





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Defamation Court Of Appeal Siti Mastura Muhammad DAP Lim Kit Siang Lim Guan Eng Teresa Kok Chin Peng Communist Party Of Malaya

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