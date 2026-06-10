Malaysian Court Orders Rosmah Mansor to Pay RM67 Million for Missing Jewellery

The Kuala Lumpur High Court has ordered Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor to pay over RM67 million to a Lebanese jeweller for failing to return 43 pieces of jewellery entrusted to her on consignment. The court dismissed her claim that the jewellery was seized by police.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court has ordered Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor , the wife of former Malaysia n prime minister Najib Razak, to pay RM67,461,027.37 to Global Royalty Trading SAL Ltd, a Lebanese luxury jeweller, after she failed to return 43 pieces of jewellery that were entrusted to her on a consignment basis.

In a judgment delivered on June 10, High Court Judge Datuk Quay Chew Soon ruled that the jewellery remained the property of Global Royalty Trading throughout the consignment period. Rosmah was also ordered to pay 5% annual interest on the sum from the date of judgment until full settlement, as well as RM75,000 in legal costs to the jeweller. An additional RM75,000 was awarded to the government and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

The case stems from a consignment agreement where Rosmah received 44 pieces of high-value jewellery from Global Royalty Trading for viewing purposes, with the understanding that she would either purchase them or return them. Only one item, a diamond emerald bracelet, was eventually recovered and returned, leaving 43 pieces unaccounted for. According to Global Royalty Trading, the jewellery was never sold or paid for, and the company demanded their return or payment equivalent to their value.

In his grounds of judgment, Judge Quay noted that several key facts were undisputed: the jewellery had been delivered to Rosmah, she received them for viewing, she neither purchased nor paid for them, and the vast majority were never returned. He added that once delivery, possession, and non-return had been proven, it was Rosmah's responsibility to explain what happened to the items while they were under her custody.

Rosmah had previously acknowledged in earlier court proceedings that the jewellery was received on consignment and did not belong to her. As such, her later attempts to dispute the arrangement could not override those earlier admissions. Global Royalty Trading's managing director, Samer Hassib Halimeh, testified about the consignment terms and the failure to return the items. Rosmah had argued that the jewellery was seized during police raids linked to investigations into the 1MDB scandal in 2018.

The wife of former prime minister Najib Razak, who is currently serving a prison sentence for corruption, sought indemnity from the IGP and the government. She claimed that the police had confiscated the jewellery as part of the forfeiture proceedings.

However, the judge found no evidence that the 43 missing pieces were ever seized by authorities. The judge noted that only one jewellery item had been identified in forfeiture proceedings and subsequently returned to the plaintiff. Judge Quay further ruled that Rosmah had failed to prove that the missing jewellery was packed, stored, and later taken during the police operation, dismissing her third-party claim against the IGP and the government.

The court concluded that Rosmah had failed in her legal duty to safeguard and return the items entrusted to her, leading to the substantial financial penalty. This ruling adds to the legal woes of Rosmah, who has been embroiled in multiple corruption cases related to the 1MDB scandal





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Rosmah Mansor Jewellery Court Ruling Global Royalty Trading Malaysia

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