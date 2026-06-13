Malaysian Court Dismisses Challenge to State Islamic Administration Enactments Over Unilateral Religious Conversion

The Court of Appeal has ruled that plaintiffs, including teacher M. Indira Gandhi and various religious organizations, lack standing to challenge state-level Islamic administration enactments related to unilateral religious conversion of minors. The judge found that the plaintiffs did not demonstrate a genuine interest or specific harm, rendering their claims academic. Key arguments concerning constitutional violations under Article 12(4) were not considered due to the procedural dismissal.

The Court of Appeal, with Justice Datuk Aliza Sulaiman presiding, ruled that kindergarten teacher M. Indira Gandhi and thirteen other plaintiffs lacked legal standing ( locus standi ) to pursue their lawsuit.

The plaintiffs included the religious organization Pertubuhan Agamam Ani, former heads of the Malaysia Hindu Sangam and the Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism (MCCBCHST), S. Mohan, the chairman of the Indira Gandhi Action Team (INGAT) D. Arumugam, and ten individuals who claimed to be victims of unilateral religious conversion. They challenged administrative enactments in Perlis, Kedah, Malacca, Perak, Johor, Negeri Sembilan and the Federal Territories, naming the respective state governments as defendants.

The contested provisions included Section 117 of the Administration of Islamic Law (Perlis) Enactment 2006; Section 80 of the Administration of Islamic Law (Kedah Darul Aman) Enactment 2008; Section 105 of the Administration of Islamic Law (Negeri Melaka) Enactment 2002; Section 117 of the Administration of Islamic Law (Negeri Sembilan) Enactment 2004; Section 106 of the Administration of Islamic Law (Perak) Enactment 2004; Section 117 of the Administration of Islamic Law (Johor) Enactment 2003; and Section 95 of the Administration of Islamic Law (Federal Territories) Act 1993. Justice Aliza stated that all plaintiffs failed to prove they had a genuine or legitimate interest, or even a tangible interest, in obtaining the declaratory relief sought.

Regarding the first plaintiff, Indira, the judge noted she did not file any affidavit explaining how her interests would be affected if the requested relief was not granted. All her grievances had already been decided at the Federal Court level, rendering her interest academic. The second through fourth plaintiffs did not submit any affidavits showing they were officeholders or representatives of the religious groups or communities they claimed to represent, nor that they had been authorized to initiate the action.

For the sixth through twelfth plaintiffs, there was no evidence that they had children under the age of majority who might be affected by any of the challenged provisions. Their interest was merely hypothetical or academic.

Additionally, the sixth and eighth plaintiffs only had residential addresses in Kedah and Negeri Sembilan but had never been converted to Islam by either parent; therefore, the contested enactments in those states did not apply to them. The judge also observed that plaintiffs thirteen and fourteen claimed they were converted to Islam as children before the Indira Gandhi case was decided in 2018.

Since they sought a declaration that all unilateral conversions occurring after the Indira Gandhi decision are invalid, they had no interest in that claim because their conversions predated that ruling. Moreover, they did not apply to revoke or challenge their own conversions. There was also no proof they had minor children who might be affected by the provisions in question.

The court agreed with the defendants' argument that plaintiffs thirteen and fourteen are now adults and are free to apply to exit Islam or take any other appropriate action. According to their affidavit, the plaintiffs argued that all unilateral conversions in Malaysia after the Indira Gandhi decision are void for violating Article 12(4) of the Federal Constitution. They contended that any unilateral conversion of a minor to any religion without the consent of both parents is unconstitutional.

Therefore, the plaintiffs sought, among other things, a declaration that the practice of unilateral religious conversion is unconstitutional and contrary to Article 12(4)





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