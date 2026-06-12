Malaysian Court Bars Two Sureties After Accused Fails to Appear in Drug Case

A Malaysian High Court judge has barred two bail guarantors and forfeited their bond after the Chinese national they bailed for a drug charge absconded. The sureties gave inconsistent statements about their relationship with the accused, who faces drug and immigration charges.

The High Court in Kuala Lumpur has taken stringent action against two individuals who acted as bail sureties for a Chinese national accused of a drug-related offence.

The accused, Huang Zhixin, 33, failed to appear in court for a bail review hearing, prompting the court to forfeit the bail bond and bar the sureties from future such roles. Justice Aslam Zainuddin ordered the forfeiture of the RM2,400 bail bond to the government and explicitly barred Lin Wei Jan and Kamarul Arifin Zamani from acting as bail guarantors in any criminal cases.

The judge further instructed that if their names appear on any other bail bonds, they must promptly have those bonds discharged, warning that any future appearance would result in legal action against them. A warrant of arrest has also been issued for Huang Zhixin. The prosecution, led by Kuala Lumpur prosecution director Nordin Ismail, noted that Huang faces an additional pending charge related to immigration offences.

During the proceedings, the two sureties provided vague and inconsistent accounts of their acquaintance with Huang. They admitted meeting him at a restaurant in Cheras and acknowledged they were not close, yet agreed to become his sureties when asked. Their employment details were equally unconvincing: Kamarul claimed to be a clerk but could not name his employer, while Lin described himself as a personal driver without identifying his boss.

Kamarul also revealed he relied on Google Translate to communicate with Huang, suggesting a limited personal connection. Kamarul admitted to having acted as a surety in other cases, while Lin stated this was his first time. Huang's legal counsel, Izzat Amir Saharudin, informed the court that he had lost contact with his client.

The lawyer relayed that Huang was allegedly receiving treatment for a knee injury at a hospital in Johor, but he could not produce any medical documents or even specify the hospital's name. Izzat requested a three-week adjournment to locate Huang, but the court granted only one day. Huang was originally charged last Friday with self-administering amphetamine and methamphetamine at a club in Cheras on May 24, under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The offence carries a maximum penalty of two years' imprisonment and a fine up to RM5,000 upon conviction





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Bail Surety Drug Charge Kuala Lumpur High Court Forfeiture Arrest Warrant Chinese National Immigration Offence Court Hearing

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