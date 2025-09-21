Malaysian Consumers Question the Rising Prices of Popular Indonesian Dishes

A local resident sparked a debate online after questioning the high prices of ayam gepuk and ayam penyet in Malaysia, prompting discussions about food costs, consumer perceptions, and the value for money in the local food industry.

The pricing of specific food items in Malaysia has sparked considerable debate, particularly regarding the cost of two popular Indonesian dishes: ayam gepuk and ayam penyet . A local resident recently voiced her concerns about the prevalent price point, noting that these dishes often retail for over RM15. Her primary point of contention centered on the discrepancy between the cost of ingredients and the final selling price.

She emphasized that the meals are not imported, with all essential components sourced locally. Moreover, she drew a comparison, observing that these dishes include relatively simple components: rice, a piece of chicken, and a side of cabbage and cucumber. The addition of fried tofu and tempeh incurs an additional RM2 charge, further contributing to the overall cost. This sparked a wider discussion amongst the public. The original poster also highlighted the extra charges often levied for condiments like soy sauce, with an added RM1.50 for extra sauce, and even the plain soup, offered as part of the meal, adds an additional RM1 to the final bill. This raised questions regarding the overall cost and value for money. Her frustration was further amplified when she observed a perceived double standard in consumer perception. She pointed out that while a meal like nasi kerabu might face criticism for a RM15 price tag, similar scrutiny is often absent when it comes to ayam gepuk and ayam penyet, labelling the latter as possibly overhyped and overpriced in comparison to the simpler ingredients used. The online discussion quickly gained traction, as the user's concerns resonated with many other social media users. The discussion has since been very active and there are many comments with different views on the subject.\The online community's reaction was largely supportive of the initial concerns raised. Many individuals expressed their dissatisfaction with the continually escalating prices associated with these dishes, especially considering the seemingly straightforward composition of the meals. Numerous participants in the discussion expressed similar sentiments, detailing their personal experiences with the cost of these dishes. Some expressed that the meals were more expensive than some dishes that require a more complex and costly preparation. One user remarked that the price can be more than dishes with coconut milk, and certain eateries don't provide soup. This was met with widespread agreement, with others offering similar insights and anecdotes. Many users pointed out that the base ingredients are not that expensive. One commenter further elaborated on the incongruity of the pricing, highlighting how nasi lemak, a more elaborate dish with ingredients like chicken rendang, cucumber slices, a half-boiled egg, sambal, anchovies, and peanuts, can be priced at RM15. The commenter noted that some consumers often deem this expensive, yet seldom question the cost of ayam gepuk, where the ingredients are relatively less costly to acquire and prepare. This prompted further exploration of the perceived value, food prices, and the factors influencing the cost of these meals. The discussion has extended beyond the initial complaint, encompassing the overall value offered and the rationale behind the pricing strategies of various food vendors. There are also many consumers that feel that the price is justified due to the preparation method.\The discourse has expanded beyond the specific dishes, touching on broader themes such as the cost of living, consumer perception, and the overall state of the food and beverage industry in Malaysia. The discussion reflects a growing awareness among consumers regarding the pricing of food and their willingness to challenge and scrutinize those costs. The issue has highlighted the complexities of food pricing and the multiple variables at play, including raw material prices, operational expenses, and consumer demand. The debate also touches upon cultural nuances in food consumption, with the perception of value and the perceived expensiveness of dishes playing a significant role in consumer behavior. The conversation reflects a desire for greater transparency in the food industry and a call for more reasonable pricing practices. The online conversation serves as a microcosm of the broader societal discussions surrounding the increasing costs of daily essentials. The conversation continues to unfold on social media platforms. Many are still sharing their experiences, and raising questions about the cost and value of food, and it will likely be a topic of conversation for some time as consumers and vendors alike respond to the discussion. The overall dialogue is centered on the question of affordability, specifically concerning the price charged for Indonesian food items like ayam gepuk and ayam penyet. This dialogue serves as a useful mechanism to inform stakeholders.





theSundaily / 🏆 25. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Food Prices Ayam Gepuk Ayam Penyet Malaysia Consumer Complaints

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PM contender Takaichi vows fiscal expansion to make Japan a 'Rising Sun' againTakaichi pledges bold growth plan with spending, tax relief, and reforms in bid to lead Japan’s LDP and become first female PM.

Read more »

Rehda urges government to simplify, adjust Sales and Service Tax, cites rising cost pressuresPETALING JAYA: The Real Estate and Housing Developers’ Association (Rehda) has urged the government to simplify and adjust the Sales and Service Tax (...

Read more »

Malaysian Job Seeker Left Shocked by Interviewer's Response to Question About SalaryRecently, a Redditor shared their experience of asking about salary during a job interview, which led to them receiving a rather odd response. This has since

Read more »

World’s rarest great ape turns up in Ambani zoo in India, experts question howBANGKOK, Sept 20 — Tapanuli orangutans are the world’s most endangered great ape. Fewer than 800 remain, all previously thought to be in their native Indonesia. But now an...

Read more »

Pahang Grapples with Rising Drug CrisisPahang state in Malaysia is facing a concerning drug abuse problem, with a high number of users and addicts recorded as of June this year. The Home Minister highlighted the severity of the issue, the demographics of those affected, and the prevalence of synthetic drugs.

Read more »

Pahang Battles Rising Drug Abuse Crisis with Over 12,000 AddictsPahang state in Malaysia is facing a critical drug abuse problem, with the Home Minister revealing over 12,000 users and addicts as of June. The 15-35 age group, especially unskilled workers, is most affected by synthetic drugs like methamphetamine and ketamine. The government is taking action, but more comprehensive strategies are needed.

Read more »