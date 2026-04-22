Malaysian Consumers Expected to Prioritize Essentials Amidst West Asia Conflict

RHB Research anticipates a shift in Malaysian consumer spending towards essential goods and cheaper alternatives if the conflict in West Asia continues, driven by inflationary pressures and logistical disruptions. Despite the risks, the consumer products sector remains a defensive investment option.

Malaysia n consumers are anticipated to shift their spending patterns, prioritizing essential daily goods and opting for more affordable product choices if the conflict in West Asia persists.

RHB Research, in its latest research note, highlights that this geopolitical uncertainty poses a risk to consumer sentiment through inflationary pressures stemming from rising energy costs and global logistical disruptions. The firm suggests that in challenging market conditions, consumers are likely to become more cautious and select lower-priced alternatives to offset the increasing cost of living. A prolonged conflict, according to RHB Research, will likely trigger a significant shift in expenditure, with consumers concentrating solely on basic necessities.

Industry players are also expected to ramp up promotional activities to maintain stable demand levels. This anticipated change in consumer behavior reflects a broader trend of prioritizing affordability and necessity over discretionary spending. The research indicates a potential slowdown in spending on non-essential items as households adjust to economic pressures. The impact will be felt across various sectors, particularly those dealing with consumer discretionary goods.

Companies will need to adapt their strategies to cater to this evolving consumer landscape, focusing on value offerings and cost-effective solutions. The expectation is that consumers will be more discerning in their purchases, carefully evaluating prices and seeking out deals and discounts. This shift will necessitate a more competitive market environment, with businesses vying for a smaller share of consumer spending.

Furthermore, the research suggests that the duration and intensity of the West Asian conflict will be key determinants of the extent of the impact on Malaysian consumer spending. A swift resolution could mitigate the negative effects, while a protracted conflict could exacerbate the challenges. Despite these risks, RHB Research remains optimistic about the consumer products sector, considering it among the most defensive investment options due to strong domestic demand driven by a healthy labor market and wage growth.

The firm maintains an ‘overweight’ rating for the sector, supported by the government’s commitment to maintaining fuel subsidies and providing cash assistance to curb sudden inflation spikes. Currently, the impact of rising operational costs is contained through the Subsidized Diesel Control System (SKDS), and domestic supply chain disruptions remain minimal.

However, food and beverage (F&B) manufacturers need to be vigilant regarding potential price increases in raw materials such as plastic resin and crude palm oil (CPO), which could squeeze profit margins. The research emphasizes the importance of companies proactively managing their costs and exploring alternative sourcing options to mitigate the impact of rising input prices. Investors are advised to focus on companies with strong pricing power and those offering essential products.

Key picks include Nestle (Malaysia), Farm Fresh, Mr DIY Group, Eco-Shop Marketing, and AEON Co (M), all of which are seen as having high resilience in facing declining consumer sentiment. These companies have established brand recognition, a diversified product portfolio, and a strong distribution network, positioning them favorably to navigate the challenging economic environment.

RHB Research adds that while geopolitical risks remain a threat, the strengthening of the ringgit and the implementation of cost optimization measures by local companies can help reduce the negative impact of the crisis. The ringgit’s appreciation against the US dollar can lower the cost of imported raw materials and reduce inflationary pressures. Local companies are also actively implementing cost-cutting measures, such as streamlining operations, improving efficiency, and renegotiating contracts with suppliers, to protect their profit margins.

The research suggests that these factors could provide a buffer against the full impact of the West Asian conflict. The overall outlook for the consumer products sector remains cautiously optimistic, with the expectation that it will continue to be a relatively stable investment option despite the prevailing uncertainties.

However, investors are advised to remain vigilant and closely monitor developments in the geopolitical landscape and their potential impact on the Malaysian economy. The ability of companies to adapt to changing consumer behavior and manage their costs effectively will be crucial for success in the current environment





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