Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism objects to Selangor's 2025 planning guidelines for non-Muslim houses of worship

The Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism (MCCBCHST) has objected to parts of Selangor’s 2025 planning guidelines for non-Muslim houses of worship, saying several conditions for obtaining prayer spaces were too restrictive.

Kuala Lumpur: The Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism ( MCCBCHST ) has objected to parts of Selangor ’s 2025 planning guidelines for non-Muslim houses of worship, saying several conditions for obtaining prayer spaces were too restrictive.

In a position paper sighted by Malay Mail, the council said among its objections was a requirement for a population catchment of 5,000 residents, or 1,250 housing units, with a minimum 1.5-acre site set aside for all non-Muslim houses of worship. The council proposed that the threshold be lowered to 1,500 residents, or 375 housing units, while retaining the minimum 1.5-acre site requirement.

MCCBCHST also objected to restrictions against placing non-Muslim houses of worship in commercial business zones, converting existing buildings into places of worship, and using residential houses for worship purposes. The council added that many non-Muslim houses of worship had operated peacefully in commercial areas for years, and that suitable commercial and industrial lots should remain available for such use as not enough dedicated land had been set aside for such purposes.

The council further raised concern over a height condition stating that non-Muslim houses of worship should not exceed 72 feet or the height of a mosque in the same or nearby area. MCCBCHST said this should be reviewed, especially where religious buildings require taller structures such as statues, arches or towers. The council also argued that the condition relating to mosque height could conflict with constitutional protections on equality and freedom of religion.

The Selangor government did not consult MCCBCHST during the preparation of the Selangor 2025 Planning Guidelines and Standards for Community Facilities. The statement was signed by MCCBCHST president Seck Chaio Ying, deputy president Dr T. Jeyakumar, and vice-presidents Dao Zhang Tan Hoe Chieow, Sardar Jagir Singh and Datuk Mohan Shan





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MCCBCHST Selangor 2025 Planning Guidelines Non-Muslim Houses Of Worship Population Catchment Commercial Business Zones Residential Houses Height Condition Constitutional Protections

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