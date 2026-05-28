Malaysian Conservationists Collect Over 1,600 River Terrapin Eggs to Stave Off Extinction

The Turtle Conservation Society of Malaysia collected 1,673 critically endangered river terrapin eggs for incubation, part of a long-term effort that has released over 7,000 hatchlings since 2012.

The Turtle Conservation Society of Malaysia (TCS) has achieved a significant milestone in its ongoing efforts to conserve the critically endangered river terrapin . Since February 2, 2026, the organization has collected 1,673 river terrapin eggs from nesting sites along Sungai Kemaman near Kampung Pasir Gajah in Chukai .

These eggs are being incubated at the River Terrapin Conservation Centre, also located in Kampung Pasir Gajah, as a key strategy to protect the species from extinction. Dr. Chen Pelf Nyok, co-founder and executive director of TCS, explained that the river terrapin has a very limited nesting season, which typically occurs only between February and March each year, naturally constraining the number of eggs that can be gathered.

The incubation period for these eggs spans approximately 70 to 90 days before the hatchlings emerge. Once hatched, the young terrapins undergo a crucial preparation step before their return to the wild. Each hatchling is implanted with a microchip. This identification technology allows conservationists to track individual terrapins if they are encountered again in the future.

The data collected through these microchips is vital for monitoring the species' survival rate and assessing the long-term success of the conservation program. Dr. Chen noted that a number of hatchlings have already been released in stages back into their natural habitat, Sungai Kemaman. A major release event is planned for October 3, 2026, a date that will be observed annually to emphasize the commitment to restoration. This year's effort builds on a decade of dedicated work.

Dr. Chen reported that in the previous year alone, 1,134 hatchlings were released in a collaborative event involving non-governmental organizations and corporate partners supporting Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Cumulatively, since conservation activities commenced in 2012, more than 7,000 river terrapin hatchlings have been successfully reintroduced into the river ecosystem. Beyond direct egg collection and hatching, TCS actively conducts extensive education and awareness programs.

These initiatives target students and the general public to foster a deeper understanding and broader community support for the critical mission of river terrapin conservation. The project exemplifies a comprehensive approach combining hands-on species management with public engagement to reverse the decline of a unique freshwater reptile.





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River Terrapin Conservation Turtle Conservation Society Of Malaysia Endangered Species Incubation Microchip Release Sungai Kemaman Kampung Pasir Gajah Chukai

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