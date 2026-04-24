Malaysian Companies Report Key Developments: Funding, Contracts, and Financial Results

A comprehensive overview of recent business activities in Malaysia, including significant financial transactions, contract awards, legal disputes, shareholder changes, and quarterly financial performance reports from various companies across multiple sectors.

Several Malaysia n companies have recently announced significant developments encompassing financial maneuvers, contract wins, legal actions, and performance results. These activities span diverse sectors including infrastructure, technology, property development, and energy.

One company successfully raised US$1.3 billion (RM5 billion) through two issuances of perpetual notes. This capital injection is strategically aimed at refinancing existing debt and extending the company’s financial maturity profile, with the majority of the funds allocated to repaying notes due in 2027. Simultaneously, a major shift in strategy was announced regarding the Port Dickson smart AI container port.

The initial plan for a long-term lease has been revised to a port development concession model, offering rights spanning up to 98 years, while maintaining the existing RM5 million monthly payment structure with provisions for periodic adjustments. In the infrastructure sector, a RM12.2 million subcontract was secured for substation construction, digitalization, and smart system integration in Sibu, Sarawak, with project completion slated for September 2027.

Further bolstering its project portfolio, the company also won a RM22.7 million contract from the Selangor State Development Corporation to construct 56 single-storey residential units in Sepang, targeted for completion by October 2027. Vetece Holdings Bhd has secured a substantial RM39.6 million contract to deliver Salesforce CRM cloud solutions, encompassing subscription, maintenance, and support services, to a prominent Malaysian utility company.

However, not all developments are positive; a RM14.4 million lawsuit has been filed against Ibrahim & Sons Engineering and related parties, alleging fraud and breach of trust. Ibrahim & Sons has vehemently denied these allegations and intends to file a counterclaim, pursuing all available legal avenues. Shareholder activity has also been notable, with two new substantial shareholders emerging following an RM18.4 million acquisition of Vision OOH through share issuance.

The deadline for a proposed RM39.5 million acquisition of Unilink has also been extended, indicating ongoing negotiations and due diligence. SKA Capital Bhd, specializing in substation and underground utilities engineering, is preparing for a listing on the ACE Market, offering 168.1 million new shares (representing 18.8% of the company) and a sale of 97.8 million existing shares (8.08%). Turning to financial performance, several companies have reported their latest results.

One company experienced a significant surge in profitability during the first quarter of FY26, with net profit more than doubling to RM51.2 million and revenue increasing by 89% year-over-year. This impressive growth is attributed to robust demand for AI solutions, expansion in the data centre sector, and a recovery in memory prices.

However, Pantech Global Bhd reported a contrasting trend in its fourth quarter of FY26, with net profit declining by 80.7% year-over-year to RM11.4 million. This decrease was primarily due to the absence of a one-off gain realized in the previous year and increased operating expenses, despite a 65% year-over-year increase in revenue driven by stronger pricing and contributions from recently acquired units.

Another company reported a net profit of RM3.7 million for the second quarter of FY26, a substantial decrease of 79.1% year-over-year. This decline was attributed to higher losses from associates and joint ventures, coupled with increased expenses, which offset a 13.4% rise in revenue. In a more positive note, another entity reported a net profit of RM7.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2026, more than doubling year-over-year, supported by a 40.4% increase in revenue.

This growth was driven by stronger performance in its underground utilities and HDPE segments. These varied results highlight the dynamic and competitive landscape of the Malaysian business environment, with companies navigating challenges and capitalizing on emerging opportunities





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