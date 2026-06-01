Malaysian Cabinet Ministers Extend Birthday Congratulations to King Sultan Ibrahim

Cabinet members offer prayers and best wishes for His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim on his official birthday, emphasizing unity, wisdom, and national prosperity.

On June 1, members of the Malaysian Cabinet extended their heartfelt congratulations and offered prayers in conjunction with the official birthday celebration of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia.

The occasion was marked by a series of messages from various ministers, each expressing their loyalty and best wishes for the monarch's continued reign. Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, in a Facebook post, conveyed the ministry's staff and the office of the Member of Parliament for Lembah Pantai's utmost respect and salutations to His Majesty.

He stressed the importance of the royal institution as a pillar of the nation's constitutional monarchy and parliamentary democracy, serving as a symbol of unity and stability. The minister's message reflected a deep sense of humility and allegiance, aligning with the spirit of the national celebration that brings together Malaysians from all walks of life.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department for Law and Institutional Reform, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, prayed that His Majesty would be blessed with divine grace to continue safeguarding the people with wisdom, dignity, and compassion. She emphasized the monarch's role in ensuring the prosperity and well-being of the nation, particularly in challenging times.

Similarly, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang highlighted the unifying force of the King's reign, expressing hope that his wisdom and compassion would continue to foster harmony among Malaysia's diverse races, religions, and cultures. Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail prayed for blessings and guidance upon the King, the Queen, and the entire Johor royal family, wishing them continued good health and enduring sovereignty.

These messages underscored the Cabinet's collective reverence for the monarchy as a cornerstone of national identity and governance. Other Cabinet members also joined in the tribute, including Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, who prayed for the King's lasting health and prosperity, and Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan, who extended his highest congratulations.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu expressed hope that the King's reign would inspire peace and strengthen national unity, while Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad prayed for the King's good health under the constitutional framework. Congratulatory messages were also conveyed by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department for Federal Territories Hannah Yeoh, Youth and Sports Minister Dr Muhammed Taufiq Johari, and Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

The collective outpouring of well-wishes from the Cabinet reflected a unified commitment to the monarchy and the nation's progress, highlighting the deep respect and loyalty that underpin Malaysia's constitutional monarchy and parliamentary democracy





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King Sultan Ibrahim Malaysia Cabinet National Unity Constitutional Monarchy Birthday Celebration

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