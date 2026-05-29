Malaysian Bus Driver Arrested in Singapore for Massive Cigarette Smuggling Attempt

A 42-year-old Malaysian bus driver was arrested after Singapore authorities seized over 3,200 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in his vehicle, highlighting the ongoing battle against tobacco smuggling driven by Singapore's high cigarette prices.

On May 15, a Malaysian bus driver 's attempt to smuggle cigarettes into Singapore ended in failure after he was arrested by Singapore 's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority ( ICA ).

The seizure, which took place at a checkpoint, uncovered more than 3,200 cartons and 40 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden inside a workers' bus commonly known as a 'bas kilang' in Malaysia. The 42-year-old driver was taken into custody following the discovery. According to ICA, officers detected anomalies during the scanning process of the bus, prompting a thorough inspection. They later broke open sections of the vehicle's flooring and found a hidden compartment containing part of the cigarette stash.

Additional cigarettes were concealed within the bus chassis near the storage compartment area. The total value of the contraband was not immediately disclosed, but such seizures often involve significant sums due to Singapore's high tobacco taxes. This incident highlights the ongoing challenge Singapore faces in combating tobacco smuggling, despite its strict laws and heavy penalties. Singapore has some of the highest cigarette prices in the world, with a pack of 20 costing between S$16 and S$18 (approximately RM53 to RM60).

This price difference compared to neighboring countries creates a lucrative black market. Smugglers employ increasingly creative methods to bring in duty-unpaid cigarettes, including hiding them in vehicle modifications, cargo shipments, and even personal luggage. In response, ICA has enhanced its scanning technology and inspection protocols. The agency regularly conducts operations at checkpoints and has a dedicated team trained to detect concealed contraband.

The case has sparked discussion among Singaporean netizens, with many expressing frustration that such smuggling attempts continue despite the risks. Some questioned why people still try to bring cigarettes into the country, while others noted that high prices drive demand for cheaper alternatives. The penalty for smuggling tobacco products in Singapore can include fines of up to 40 times the duty evaded, imprisonment for up to six years, or both. For commercial smuggling, offenders may also face caning.

The driver now faces legal proceedings in Singapore, which could result in severe consequences. This seizure is a reminder of the ongoing battle between authorities and smugglers, and the lengths both sides will go to achieve their goals





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