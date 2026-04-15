Malaysian Brothers Achieve Extraordinary Feat: Dominating Tech and Sports in 24 Hours

Parsa and Rohan, young Malaysian brothers, make history by winning multiple titles in technology and sports within a day. Their accomplishments highlight the rise of multidisciplinary talent.

KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE, April 2026 — In a remarkable demonstration of skill, dedication, and ingenuity, two Malaysia n brothers, Parsa and Rohan, have secured four major titles within a single 24-hour period, across diverse global technology platforms and international sports competitions. This unprecedented feat signifies a potent fusion of artificial intelligence innovation and peak athletic performance, establishing the pair as two of the most promising young talents in the region.

At the distinguished GITEX Asia 2026 event held in Singapore from April 9 to 10, Mohammad Parsa Bin Behran Parhizkar made history as the youngest speaker ever to grace the global technology stage. Representing Minedu AI, Parsa unveiled the latest innovation, “Minedu AI Primary” — an advanced AI Avatar Tutor designed to revolutionize science education for primary school students. The platform leverages real-time voice interaction, adaptive learning pathways, and personalized AI-driven engagement to dramatically enhance comprehension and retention capabilities. His presentation articulated a forward-thinking vision for Education 5.0, envisioning a collaborative ecosystem where AI, educators, and parents work seamlessly together to deliver bespoke learning experiences tailored to each individual child’s needs. The innovative platform promises to bring the learning experience into a new dimension, engaging children in a manner that is both captivating and effective, thus ensuring that they not only learn but also enjoy the process of learning. The success of Minedu AI Primary underscores the potential of artificial intelligence to revolutionize education, making learning more accessible, personalized, and engaging for children across the globe.

Concurrently, in Kuala Lumpur, Mohammad Rohan Parhizkar represented Minedu AI at the Malaysia Technology Expo 2026 (MTE 2026), competing under the highly competitive Asian Young Innovators Award (AYIA) category. Facing off against other leading young innovators from across the region, Rohan secured a Gold Medal for the Minedu AI platform. Furthermore, the project was recognized with a Special Award — the Best Innovation Award, which celebrated its exceptional originality, its tangible real-world applicability, and its significant potential to transform primary education through the power of AI. The award further solidified Minedu AI's position as a leader in educational technology, recognizing the significant impact it is set to make on the global education landscape. These simultaneous achievements at both the technology and innovation expo reflect the brothers' dedication and innovation.

Within the same 24-hour window of their technological triumphs, both brothers competed at the Asian Sport Jiu-Jitsu Federation (ASJJF 2026) Championship, also held in Kuala Lumpur. In a display of athletic prowess, the brothers achieved 3 Gold Medals. This remarkable double achievement, spanning both technology and sport, reflects a wider shift in the way we nurture future talent — one where intellectual capabilities, innovative thinking, and physical performance are cultivated in a parallel, synergistic manner. As co-founders of Minedu AI, Parsa and Rohan are actively contributing to the development of AI-driven education solutions with the goal of bridging the gap between curiosity and real-time understanding. Their remarkable achievements underscore Malaysia’s growing capacity to cultivate future-ready, multidisciplinary talent capable of excelling on both global technology stages and in international sports arenas. This milestone represents far more than individual success; it signals the arrival of a new generation that is not merely prepared for the future but is actively shaping it. Their accomplishments have demonstrated a rare combination of intellectual prowess and physical ability, setting a new benchmark for young talents in the region.

To take advantage of the opportunity, and enjoy FREE RM10 when you sign up using code VERSAMM10 with min. cash of RM100 today! T&Cs apply. This presents a limited-time opportunity for users to experience the cutting-edge technology developed by Minedu AI and to be a part of the future of education, fostering a learning environment that encourages curiosity, engagement, and effective understanding. This underscores the commitment of the brothers to enhance learning using cutting-edge technologies. The free promotional offer is a clear indication that Minedu AI is making a valuable contribution to the education sector.





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