Malaysian Billionaires See Significant Wealth Surge Amid Economic Growth and Robust IPO Market

Forbes reports a substantial increase in the combined wealth of Malaysia's top 50 richest individuals, attributing the rise to a healthy 5.2% economic expansion, a strengthening ringgit, and a vibrant initial public offering (IPO) scene with 60 new listings last year. Key figures like Robert Kuok maintain their top positions, while others like the Koon Poh Keong siblings and the Lee brothers experience remarkable wealth jumps due to strategic business moves and booming global commodity prices.

The collective net worth of Malaysia's 50 wealthiest individuals has experienced a notable upswing, climbing by nearly 30 percent to reach US$116 billion (RM458 billion). This significant expansion is underpinned by a robust economic growth rate of 5.2 percent, a strengthening Malaysian ringgit, and a particularly active initial public offering (IPO) market that saw 60 new companies debut last year, according to Forbes.

The esteemed business publication highlights that Robert Kuok, aged 102, has once again secured his position as the nation's richest individual. His wealth has seen a 19 percent increase, now standing at US$13.6 billion (RM53.79 billion), largely attributed to his extensive interests in the Kuok Group, a conglomerate with significant holdings across diverse sectors including agribusiness, hospitality, and the rapidly growing data center industry. Among the most significant beneficiaries of this wealth surge are Koon Poh Keong and his siblings, who have climbed to the second position on the list. Their combined fortune has surged by an impressive 80 percent, reaching US$9.7 billion (RM38.34 billion). This remarkable growth is primarily driven by a 73 percent increase in the share value of Press Metal Aluminium Holdings, a success story directly linked to the global surge in aluminum prices. Following closely behind are the Lee Yeow Chor and Lee Yeow Seng brothers, who have ascended to the third spot with a combined net worth of US$8.5 billion (RM33.6 billion). Their financial strength is bolstered by substantial stakes in IOI Corporation and a rapidly expanding real estate portfolio. Furthermore, these influential figures are reportedly planning the listing of a real estate investment trust (REIT) in both Malaysia and Singapore, an initiative anticipated to unlock further value within the group's extensive asset base. The upward trend in wealth is widespread, with a significant majority of individuals on the list experiencing an increase in their fortunes. Forbes data reveals that 41 individuals saw their wealth grow this year. Among them, Lee Thiam Wah, the founder of 99 Speed Mart Retail Holdings, has seen his net worth nearly double, reaching US$6.7 billion (RM26.48 billion). The convenience store chain continues its impressive expansion trajectory, with plans to add 259 new outlets by 2025, thereby increasing its nationwide presence to over 3,000 premises. Property magnate Jeffrey Cheah has also witnessed a substantial boost, with his wealth increasing by 76 percent to US$5.3 billion (RM20.95 billion). This growth is fueled by the positive performance of the Sunway Group, including the successful listing of Sunway Healthcare in March 2026, which raised US$732 million (RM2.89 billion) and marked the largest IPO in Malaysia in almost a decade. The list also welcomes two new entrants: Lee Kar Whatt, the founder of Eco-Shop Marketing, who debuts at 18th place with a wealth of US$1.5 billion (RM5.93 billion) following his company's listing in May 2025, and the Tiong family, who are positioned at 42nd with US$655 million (RM2.59 billion). In another notable development, Chu Jenn Weng, co-founder of ViTrox, has rejoined the rankings. His wealth has been significantly boosted by an 84 percent surge in his company's stock value over the past year, a performance driven by strong demand for its products associated with artificial intelligence (AI). The minimum net worth required to be included in this prestigious list has also risen, now standing at US$422 million (RM1.67 billion), up from US$335 million (RM1.33 million) in the preceding year. Other prominent figures on the list include Koon Poh Keong and his siblings at US$9.7 billion, the Teh siblings at US$7.7 billion, Lee Thiam Wah at US$6.7 billion, Jeffrey Cheah at US$5.3 billion, and Syed Mokhtar Albukhary at US$3.5 billion





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