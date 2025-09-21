Malaysian Bar's Inaugural MyBar Carnival 2025 Demystifies Law and Brings Legal Knowledge to the People

The Malaysian Bar hosted its first-ever MyBar Carnival at KL Sentral, offering free legal advice, information, and services to the public. The event aimed to make the law more accessible and approachable, with booths from various legal and government bodies. The event featured talks, consultations, and resources on topics ranging from legal rights to retirement savings. The carnival emphasizes the Bar's commitment to a legal system that serves and empowers all Malaysians.

The carnival featured 46 booths, encompassing a wide range of organizations from the Bar Council's Legal Aid Centre to government bodies like the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and the Health Ministry. Attendees could engage in practical conversations with legal professionals, seek guidance on various legal matters, and learn about their rights. The initiative underscores the Malaysian Bar's commitment to bridging the gap between the legal profession and the general public, ensuring the law is understood and felt by people in their daily lives.\Datuk Mohamad Ezri Abdul Wahab, the Malaysian Bar president, highlighted the carnival's significance in the keynote address, emphasizing that the law's effectiveness hinges on its accessibility and relevance to the community. He stated that the Bar, as the guardian of the legal profession and the rule of law, has a crucial responsibility to ensure this accessibility is tangible. The event provided a platform for people to not only learn about their legal rights but also explore related areas like bankruptcy searches, road safety, dental health, and retirement savings. Furthermore, talks throughout the day covered diverse topics such as becoming a lawyer, scam prevention, and understanding mediation. The MyBar Carnival's focus was on creating a space where individuals could connect with mentors, seek guidance, and perceive the legal profession not just as a career but as a calling. This approach aligns with the Malaysian Bar's vision of a legal system that is visible, relevant, and easily accessible to the people of Malaysia, extending beyond traditional courtrooms and legal offices. This initiative is seen as an investment in the future, ensuring that the next generation of lawyers practices with competence, compassion, and integrity.\The carnival provided a comprehensive overview of legal and related services, with booths from various organizations like the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Companies Commission of Malaysia, and the Department of Insolvency. Attendees were able to receive consultations on PTPTN loan repayments, among other services. The inclusion of diverse booths from government agencies and public services highlights the event's holistic approach to legal and societal well-being. This also helps break down barriers by inviting diverse members of society to engage with the law. The Malaysian Bar's aim was to create a welcoming environment where people could comfortably ask questions, seek guidance, and gain a better understanding of their rights and responsibilities. The carnival concluded at 5:45 pm, offering a day of learning and engagement to empower the public with legal knowledge. This event represents a significant step toward fulfilling the Malaysian Bar's commitment to creating a legal environment that is approachable, visible, and beneficial to all Malaysians. This proactive approach demonstrates the Bar's desire to make the law a relevant and integral part of the community





