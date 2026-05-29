Malaysian Badminton Pairs Advance at Singapore Open; Kang Khai Xing-Aaron Tai Stun World No. 7

Kang Khai Xing and Aaron Tai upset Indonesia's world No. 7 pair to reach the Singapore Open quarter-finals, joining fellow Malaysian duos Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin. Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei also progress in mixed doubles, while Pearly Tan-Thinaah exit women's doubles.

Malaysia 's rising badminton stars Kang Khai Xing and Aaron Tai delivered a remarkable performance at the Singapore Open , securing their place in the quarter-finals with a decisive victory over Indonesia's highly-ranked pair Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani.

The match, held on May 29, 2026, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, saw the Malaysian duo, currently ranked world No. 23, triumph with scores of 21-19 and 21-17 in just 38 minutes. This win marks a significant achievement for the pair, who are competing in only their second Super 750 tournament.

Their journey to the quarter-finals began with a strong first-round performance, where they defeated fellow Malaysian competitors Nur Azriyn Ayub and Tan Wee Kiong with a score of 21-15, 21-17. The success of Kang and Tai adds to Malaysia's presence in the men's doubles event, joining the defending champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, as well as the former world number one pair Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani, both of whom also advanced to the last eight.

Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, currently ranked world No. 2, overcame England's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in a 43-minute match, winning 21-18, 21-16. However, they face a challenging quarter-final against China's world No. 5 pair Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang.

Meanwhile, Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin had a tougher contest against compatriots Junaidi Arif and Yap Roy King, eventually prevailing in a three-game thriller: 23-21, 16-21, 21-8 after 52 minutes. They are set to meet Indonesia's world No. 3 pair Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri in the next round. Post-match, Goh Sze Fei acknowledged that their performance was not optimal but praised their resilience in bouncing back during the decisive third game.

In mixed doubles, Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei also reached the quarter-finals after a tense 41-minute victory over South Korea's Kim Jae Hyeon and Jang Ha Jeong, with scores of 22-20, 21-14. On the downside, Malaysia's top women's doubles pair, Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah, were eliminated by Thailand's Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard. The Thai siblings won 21-16, 21-19 in 37 minutes.

Pearly Tan, returning after a two-month injury layoff, admitted that the pair looked rusty and their coordination was off, contributing to the loss. The Singapore Open continues to showcase intense badminton action, with Malaysian pairs making notable strides despite mixed outcomes





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Badminton Singapore Open Malaysia Kang Khai Xing Aaron Tai Sabar Karyaman Gutama Reza Pahlevi Aaron Chia Soh Wooi Yik Goh Sze Fei Nur Izzuddin Chen Tang Jie Toh Ee Wei Pearly Tan Thinaah Quarter-Finals

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