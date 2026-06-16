Malaysian Authorities to Curb 3R Exploitation in Upcoming State Elections

The Malaysian government has announced a coordinated monitoring effort by the MCMC, police, and Election Commission to prevent the exploitation of religion, royalty, and race issues during the Johor and Negri Sembilan state elections. The Communications Minister emphasized that action will be taken against any violations during campaign events or online content, urging parties to run responsible campaigns. Election dates have been confirmed for both states.

KOTA BARU: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission ( MCMC ), Police and Election Commission (EC) will monitor and address any attempts to exploit 3R (religion, royalty and race) issues during the Johor and Negri Sembilan state elections.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the enforcement effort would cover campaign events and digital content.

"If any violation or offence involving 3R issues occurs physically during the official campaign period, action will be taken by the police or the EC. "Any provocation or physical offence detected before the commencement of the official campaign period falls entirely under the jurisdiction of the police," he told reporters after the presentation of letters of appointment to chairpersons of the National Information Dissemination Centre (Nadi) Advisory panels for Kelantan on Tuesday (June 16).

For 3R-related content online, MCMC will take firm action under existing laws upon receiving complaints.

"I would like to take this opportunity to remind all parties contesting in the elections to conduct healthy and responsible campaigns," he said. The EC has set June 27 as nomination day for the Johor state election, with early voting on July 7 and polling on July 11. For Negri Sembilan, nomination day has been set for July 18, while early voting and polling day will be held on July 28 and Aug 1, respectively.

- BernamaPM leading M'sian delegation to Asean-Russia summit on June 17 and 18Sabah school farm programme to be expanded next yea





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

3R Issues Johor Election Negri Sembilan Election MCMC Election Commission

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

5,953 Personnel Deployed for Negri Sembilan State Election SecurityA total of 5,953 police personnel and members of other agencies will be deployed throughout the Negri Sembilan state election period to ensure the democratic process proceeds smoothly and remains orderly. The deployment includes 4,845 senior police officers and rank-and-file personnel, with the remainder serving as support personnel, including members of the People's Volunteer Corps (RELA) and police volunteer reserve. The police will maintain a high level of readiness through various comprehensive preparations, including security measures, traffic control, monitoring of campaign activities, law enforcement, and preparations for any eventuality. They will conduct ongoing assessments and may seek additional assistance if necessary. The police also emphasized respecting the right of all parties to conduct campaign activities under the law, while intensifying security monitoring and control measures to ensure all campaign activities are conducted peacefully and in compliance with regulations. Stern action will be taken against any individual or party found violating the law, inciting provocation, or engaging in any act that could disrupt public order. The police urged all political parties, candidates, supporters, and the public to uphold a culture of political maturity, respect differing views, and comply with the law throughout the campaign period.

Read more »

Open Letter To Bursa Malaysia: Lending Respectability To A Zionist Cheerleader Is Completely UnacceptableMalaysian groups claim Tim Marshall holds views they describe as strongly pro-Zionist and objectionable.

Read more »

Anwar Ibrahim vows PH victory in Johor state election to align state with federal governmentPakatan Harapan Chairman and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim pledged to win the Johor state election, emphasizing the need for a state administration that works closely with the federal leadership. He highlighted policies aimed at improving welfare, such as direct cash assistance and streamlined distribution, and stressed that support for the people is not merely election‑time campaigning but a continuous effort to address citizens' needs.

Read more »

Liberty Walk Opens Its First Malaysian Outlet At TRX This AugustMalaysian car enthusiasts have a new reason to celebrate as iconic Japanese automotive brand Liberty Walk is officially opening its first Malaysian outlet at

Read more »