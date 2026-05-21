Malaysian Arsenal fans are calling for a boycott of the club's new 2026/27 jersey, after the English Premier League champions announced a sleeve sponsorship deal with Deel, a technology company co-founded by a French-Israeli entrepreneur. The controversy centers on Alex Bouaziz's public expressions of support for Israel.

Malaysian Arsenal fans call for boycott of new jersey after sponsorship deal with Deel , a tech company co-founded by a French- Israel i entrepreneur. The controversy centers on Alex Bouaziz 's public expressions of support for Israel .

The Arsenal kit controversy is the latest chapter in Malaysia's broader consumer boycott movement, with previous campaigns against global brands like McDonald's, Starbucks, and KFC over their perceived links to Israel. Some fans seek a middle ground, asking whether buying an unofficial replica jersey would still count as complicit. Others suggest adding a local league patch over the Deel logo as a workaround





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Malaysian Arsenal Fans Boycott New Jersey Deel Alex Bouaziz Israel Palestine Consumer Boycott Movement Global Brands Mcdonald's Starbucks KFC Local League Patch

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