Malaysian Airlines Slash Flights Amid Soaring Fuel Costs and Regional Tensions

Airlines in Malaysia are reducing flight frequencies as jet fuel prices surge due to Middle East conflict, leading to lower incomes for pilots and crew and raising concerns about the industry's resilience.

The local aviation industry is facing significant challenges as airlines reduce flight frequencies and grapple with rising operational costs. Pilots and cabin crew are already experiencing the impact, with many seeing reduced schedules and income.

One pilot, Tom, noted that his monthly flights have dropped from the usual 15-18 to just 10 in May and six scheduled for the next month, shrinking his take-home pay by about 20%. Another pilot, Joe, highlighted that many pilots are now flying below the 50-hour monthly minimum threshold, well under the 100-hour maximum limit.

Air stewardess Joan Lee reported that she and her colleagues are preparing for fewer shifts and are even seeking second jobs to offset potential income loss. The reductions are a direct response to soaring jet fuel prices, rerouting costs, and war-risk insurance surcharges stemming from the Middle East conflict. A regional carrier has already suspended nine routes in Asia, while another plans to cut 35% of its scheduled flights to manage fuel expenses.

Aviation experts warn that Malaysian carriers are particularly vulnerable due to their structural reliance on regional and leisure travel, thinner financial buffers, and higher cost sensitivity compared to larger rivals like Singapore Airlines. The rerouting away from conflict zones like Iranian and Iraqi airspace has extended flight times, increased fuel burn, and raised crew costs on key long-haul routes such as London-Singapore, Paris-Bangkok, and Frankfurt-Kuala Lumpur.

Jet fuel prices, which hovered around US$100 per barrel before the conflict, spiked to US$240 per barrel after February 28. Although the Malaysian Aviation Group expects stabilization between US$120 and US$130 per barrel over the next year, further flight cuts could occur if prices remain volatile or climb higher





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Aviation Airlines Malaysia Jet Fuel Middle East Flight Cuts Pilot Hours Costs Regional Travel

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