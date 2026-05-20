Malaysian Activists Detained by Israeli Forces as Gaza Aid Mission Fails

The mission to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza failed on Tuesday night after a successful flotilla of Malaysian activists was disbanded amidst tense developments at sea.

Hope that humanitarian aid would finally reach the people of Gaza appeared to collapse on Tuesday night (19 May) after the remaining four Malaysians participating in the mission were reportedly detained by Israeli forces.

The tense developments unfolded live at the Sumud Nusantara Command Centre (SNCC), where mission coordinators and supporters watched anxiously as vessels entered what was described as ‘Red Zone 2’. Ships disappear from contact one by one. At around 7:44 PM, the vessel Zefiro, carrying Malaysian activist Noor Thanisah Mohamad Tajudin, was reportedly intercepted by Israeli forces. Less than an hour later, another alarming update emerged.

The ship Alcyone, carrying Muhammad Hareez Adzrami (better known as Haroqs) and medical assistant Chin Shiau Weai, was also reportedly stopped at sea at approximately 8:30 PM. Moments later, communication with another vessel was believed to have been cut off. Syed Amirul Syafiq Syed Iskandar, who was onboard the ship Don Juan, was also feared to have been intercepted shortly after.

The latest detentions bring the total number of Malaysians reportedly held by Israeli forces under the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) mission to 29 people, according to an official statement posted on Sumud Nusantara’s Instagram page. The situation suggests the detained Malaysians are being held aboard what supporters have described as an Israeli ‘prison at sea’, with no verified updates yet on their safety, condition, or whereabouts.

The SNCC stated it has not received official confirmation regarding where the activists are being taken or what will happen to them next. As of 3 PM yesterday, at least 40 flotilla vessels carrying nearly 350 humanitarian activists had reportedly been intercepted or boarded by Israeli forces, turning what began as a humanitarian mission into a night filled with fear and uncertainty across the sea. Stay tuned to WORLD OF BUZZ as we keep you updated.

Also read: M’sian Activist En Route to Palestine Apologises for Throwing Chocolates Into Sea in Hopes of Reaching Gaza Childre





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Gaza Humanitarian Aid Sumud Nusantara Command Centre (SNCC) Flotilla Vessels Malaysian Activists Israeli Forces Red Zone 2 Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) Mission Prison At Sea Fear And Uncertainty

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