Malaysiakini Journalist Receives Media Appreciation Award from Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission

Malaysiakini senior journalist B Nantha Kumar has received the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission's (EAIC) media appreciation award in Putrajaya last night, in conjunction with the commission’s 15th anniversary. Nantha, who has broken several high-profile stories involving corruption among enforcement agency personnel and human rights issues, received the award alongside 12 other journalists.

Malaysiakini senior journalist B Nantha Kumar has received the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission 's ( EAIC ) media appreciation award in Putrajaya last night, in conjunction with the commission’s 15th anniversary .

Nantha, who has broken several high-profile stories involving corruption among enforcement agency personnel and human rights issues, received the award alongside 12 other journalists. EAIC said the awards are to recognise their significant roles in expanding coverage and raising public awareness on misconduct prevention and strengthening national integrity.

Themed ‘Erat’ (Encouraging Responsibility, Accountability and Trustworthiness), the ceremony was launched by Chief Secretary to the Government Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, and brought together nearly 350 guests, including EAIC’s top leadership, enforcement agencies, strategic partner agencies, and NGO members.

‘The award is a testament to the work we do at Malaysiakini in the spirit of truth and accountability. I am truly honoured to receive this, and I hope it will inspire young, aspiring journalists to recognise the importance of the Fourth Estate to a nation,’ Nantha said. At the ceremony, 21 enforcement agencies under the EAIC’s supervision also received special appreciation awards for their commitment to strengthening integrity and governance.

In a statement, EAIC chairperson Ismail Bakar said the ceremony was not merely an appreciation programme, but a manifestation of the continuous commitment by all heads of departments in strengthening the culture of integrity within the enforcement sector. He emphasised the principle of ‘justice delayed is justice denied’ as a core guiding principle when carrying out the trust of leadership.

Ismail said enforcement agencies must shoulder their responsibilities with greater accountability and clear impact, and that every reprimand, recommendation and finding should not remain merely as reports, but instead be translated into tangible and effective corrective action





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