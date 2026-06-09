Malaysia Wins Gold and Silver Medals at Asia Massage Championship Japan 2026

Malaysia's representatives won gold and silver medals at the Asia Massage Championship Japan 2026, showcasing the country's expertise in massage therapy.

Malaysia has made a name for itself in the world of massage therapy, with two of its representatives winning gold and silver medals at the Asia Massage Championship Japan 2026 .

The championship was held at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Shibuya, Japan, on June 2 and 3. The Malaysian team, Pasukan Malaysia Therapist (MTT), sent two of its members to compete in the championship. Mazlin Mazlan, also known as Tanamera, won the gold medal in the Oil Massage category. Mazlin's success can be attributed to his intense training, vast experience, and commitment to participating in the Asia Massage Championship to promote professional massage therapy in Malaysia.

Mazlin is the manager of the Tanamera spa branch in Arke Kemaman, Terengganu, which also won the Top 10 award in the Massage Championship World Tour 2025. On the other hand, Lim Sim Zher won the silver medal in the Eastern Freestyle Massage category. Lim has consistently achieved success in every massage competition he has participated in.

The Asia Massage Championship is considered an elite platform that brings together massage therapists from all over Asia, including Thailand, Japan, South Korea, and China, which are known for their traditional and modern massage therapies. The championship involves a variety of categories, including oil massage, eastern freestyle massage, and others. The judges evaluate not only the massage techniques but also aspects such as anatomy, ergonomics, creativity, hand control, communication with clients, and professionalism during the demonstration.

The championship has five categories: Malaysia will also host a massage championship in August, with the Malaysia Massage Championship: Edition 2 scheduled to take place from August 21 to 23 at Ombak Villa, Langkawi. The championship will feature the following categories: For more information, please visit the MMC website.

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Malaysia Asia Massage Championship Japan 2026 Mazlin Mazlan Tanamera Lim Sim Zher Eastern Freestyle Massage Oil Massage

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