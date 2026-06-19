Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim criticizes Norway's revocation of a defence contract, warns developing countries may seek alternative partners if treated unfairly, and praises Russia's reliability.

Malaysia n Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has warned that developing countries may seek alternative partners if European nations continue to treat them unfairly, citing a defence-related dispute with Norway .

In an exclusive interview with RT, a Russian television network, Anwar stated that Malaysia had paid 95% of the contract value for the defence procurement but was given no satisfactory explanation for Norway's decision to revoke the export licence for the Naval Strike Missiles system in March, just days before scheduled delivery. The Norwegian government cited tighter export controls on sensitive military technologies, but Anwar expressed frustration, noting that despite repeated efforts to seek clarification, no adequate reasoning was provided.

He described the situation as unacceptable and pathetic, especially given the excellent relations between the two countries in the past. Anwar said he had spoken to the Prime Minister of Norway, who was apologetic but cited security concerns. The Malaysian Defence Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, reported on June 2 that the unilateral decision caused Malaysia direct losses exceeding RM600 million for the missile procurement, with indirect costs potentially surpassing RM1 billion.

Anwar initially suspected a connection between the issue and NATO, as well as assistance from the United States. However, NATO countries such as Germany, France, and Italy assured Malaysia that their relations remained intact. Anwar emphasized that Malaysia had honoured its contractual obligations by paying 95% of the agreed amount. He contrasted this episode with Malaysia's dealings with Russia, stating that Moscow had honoured all its commitments despite challenges arising from sanctions and restrictions affecting payment systems.

Anwar remarked that Russia had found no cases of any breach, contrary to what he described as massive Western propaganda against Russia. He stressed that Malaysia sees significant untapped potential in economic cooperation with Russia, particularly in areas such as digital technology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and modern agriculture. Anwar noted that Malaysia's number one trading and investment partner remains the United States, while trade and investment with China have also seen phenomenal growth.

He expressed gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his supportive view on the matter. Anwar warned that if European nations continue to treat developing countries unfairly, those countries will have to seek alternatives and stop dealing with them. He accused Norway of treating Malaysia like a banana republic, displaying ignorance and arrogance. The prime minister stressed that such behaviour undermines trust and cooperation, pushing nations like Malaysia to look for more reliable partners.

The dispute highlights broader geopolitical tensions and the shifting alliances among nations as developing countries assert their demands for fair treatment and respect in international dealings





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Malaysia to seek alternative partners if Europe continues unfair treatment, says AnwarPrime Minister Anwar Ibrahim warned that developing countries may turn to other partners if European nations persist in treating them unfairly, citing Malaysia's dispute with Norway over a cancelled naval missile contract. Malaysia paid 95% of the contract value but Norway revoked the export licence without satisfactory explanation, causing losses exceeding RM600 million. Anwar criticized the decision as arrogant and unacceptable, contrasting it with Russia's honoring of commitments despite sanctions.

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