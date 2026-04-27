Malaysia Warns Against Independent Haj Pilgrimages, Launches 'No Visa, No Haj' Campaign

The Malaysian government has launched the 'No Visa, No Haj' campaign to ensure pilgrims comply with Saudi regulations, warning that independent haj journeys are illegal and risky. Minister Datuk Dr Zulkifli Hasan emphasized the importance of using official channels to avoid fraud and legal penalties.

The Malaysia n government has issued a stern reminder to its citizens that the haj pilgrimage must be undertaken exclusively through official channels, emphasizing that independent pilgrims will not receive any assistance or protection in case of emergencies or other issues.

This warning comes as part of a new campaign, 'No Visa, No Haj,' launched by the Ministry in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) to ensure the welfare, safety, and compliance of Malaysian pilgrims with Saudi regulations. The initiative aims to curb fraudulent activities and safeguard the Muslim community from potential scams. The campaign, spearheaded by Minister Datuk Dr Zulkifli Hasan, aligns with the Saudi government’s call for stricter adherence to haj visa regulations.

According to Zulkifli, the initiative is designed to streamline haj arrangements, ensuring they are well-organized and meet the expectations of pilgrims. He highlighted that the 1447H/2026M haj season has progressed smoothly so far, with efficient management and flight operations. Tabung Haji (TH), the government agency overseeing haj operations, continues to prioritize public safety as a core mission of the campaign.

The minister reiterated that only pilgrims with valid haj visas will be permitted to perform the pilgrimage, as this is crucial for their protection throughout their stay in the Holy Land. Zulkifli also underscored the legal consequences of violating Saudi haj regulations. He warned that using non-haj visas, such as tourist, business, or umrah visas, for the purpose of performing haj is a serious offence under Saudi law.

Only those with a valid haj visa or official documents like an Iqamah or work permit in the Holy Land area are permitted to enter Makkah for haj. Violators could face hefty fines of up to SR100,000 (approximately RM105,377), while those who facilitate or transport pilgrims without valid visas may be jailed for up to six months and fined up to SR50,000 (approximately RM52,698).

The government’s efforts are part of a broader commitment to ensuring that Malaysian pilgrims adhere to legal and ethical standards during their spiritual journey





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