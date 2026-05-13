Malaysia 'very disappointed' with Norway over missile contract dispute

Malaysia is deeply concerned with the alleged refusal of the Norwegian government to issue an export permit for missiles already contracted by Malaysia. Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin is shocked as the missiles, scheduled for delivery in March, were blocked after being refused by the Norwegian government just days before shipment. The Norwegian defence manufacturer has claimed that export licensing decisions regarding the supply of the missile for the LCS were handled entirely by Norwegian authorities. Despite the controversy, Malaysia continues their diplomatic efforts and is reviewing all options as well.

Malaysia is 'very disappointed' with Norway over missile contract dispute: "The planning and implementation of national defence strategy is of strategic importance and cannot be compromised under any circumstances," says Fahmi Fadzil.

Kwang, 17, sexually assaulted in Bukit Kemuning freed after neighbour heard his cries for help. Additional RM10 offer on Versam app with min. cash-in of RM100 and code VERSAMM10. Norwegian defence manufacturer clarifies no export licence was involved in LCS missile supply.





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Norway Malaysia Defend Export Permit Missiles Norwegian Defense Manufacturer Clarity

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