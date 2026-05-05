Malaysia Urges Cultural Sensitivity in Entertainment Events Amid Festival Controversy

Malaysian authorities emphasize the need for entertainment events to respect cultural, religious, and societal norms, following objections to a music festival. Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi calls for stricter guidelines to preserve national values while allowing progress. The debate highlights the challenge of balancing modernity with tradition in a multicultural society.

Kuala Lumpur: All programmes, including entertainment events, must be organised with due regard for values, decorum, religious sensitivities and local societal norms, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the views expressed by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) and the Federal Territories Mufti Department should be taken seriously and respected, as they reflect the concerns of a broad segment of Malaysian society. That is why we have called for such programmes to be reassessed in terms of their concept, content and implementation, he said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said guidelines should be reviewed and strengthened to ensure all events remain in line with the nation’s cultural values, religious principles and identity. Our principle is clear: entertainment is not wrong, but it must have limits. Progress can continue, but values must not be compromised. Organisers should engage with the relevant authorities to ensure social harmony is preserved.

This is Umno’s position, he said. On Thursday, Jawi reportedly objected to the Air Rain Rave Music Festival 2026, which is being held in Bukit Bintang from yesterday until tomorrow, citing concerns that it could undermine moral standards and societal values. Jawi director Hanifuddin Roslan was reported as saying that organisers should review the programme’s concept, taking into account the sensitivities of Malaysia’s multiracial, multireligious and multicultural society.

Meanwhile, the Federal Territories Mufti Department also reportedly stressed that the festival should be evaluated holistically from the perspectives of Islam, ethics and public interest. In a related development, Cosmobeauté Malaysia and beautyexpo will expand into East Malaysia with the launch of the Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival 2026 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) from May 25 to 26.

The expansion marks a significant step in promoting cultural and economic exchange in the region, aligning with national efforts to foster unity while respecting diverse traditions. The festival aims to showcase beauty and wellness trends while adhering to local norms and values, setting a precedent for future events in the country. The discussions around these events highlight the ongoing debate in Malaysia about balancing modernity with cultural and religious preservation.

Authorities and organisers are increasingly called upon to navigate these complexities, ensuring that progress does not come at the expense of societal cohesion. As the nation continues to develop, the need for clear guidelines and mutual respect among stakeholders becomes ever more critical





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