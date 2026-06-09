Malaysia Urged to Reform Laws Before Deploying Autonomous Vehicles by 2030

Road safety activist Shahrim Tamrin warns that Malaysia's plan to introduce Level 3 self-driving cars by 2030 could lead to legal chaos unless the Road Transport Act is updated. The current legislation assumes human drivers and does not address liability for autonomous system failures, potentially causing courts to unfairly blame drivers. A paper submitted to transport ministries calls for amending the 1987 Act, mandating data recorders, adopting international safety regulations, and creating a clear three-tier liability framework involving manufacturers and insurers. A national task force is proposed to draft the necessary laws before autonomous vehicles hit the roads.

Malaysia 's government aims to allow Level 3 autonomous vehicles by 2030, but experts warn that without urgent legal reform s, this could create serious liability confusion.

The current Road Transport Act 1987 assumes fully human-driven vehicles and lacks provisions for algorithms, software developers, or autonomous system providers. This legal vacuum could force courts to blame drivers even when machines are in control, undermining justice and safety incentives. Shahrim Tamrin, a road safety activist, presented a paper to ministries highlighting the 'Legal Liability Vacuum' and the risk of a 'Moral Crumple Zone' where courts penalize nearest humans in fatal crashes.

To address this, he recommends amending the 1987 Act to legally recognize autonomous systems as temporary drivers, mandating black box data systems, adopting UN Regulation No. 157, clarifying a three-tier liability framework (manufacturer, driver, or both), updating motor insurance to require manufacturer premium contributions, strengthening forensic bodies like MIROS and PDRM, and establishing a National Autonomous Driving Task Force with automotive, legal, scientific, and insurance experts to draft legislation before parliamentary tabling. The 2030 target is a starting point, not an endpoint, and the legal groundwork must precede widespread deployment





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Autonomous Vehicles Legal Reform Liability Road Transport Act Level 3 Malaysia Road Safety Shahrim Tamrin UN Regulation 157 Insurance

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