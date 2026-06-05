Malaysia Urged to Prioritize Marine Ecosystem Management for Diving Tourism

Tourism Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing calls for responsible management of Malaysia's marine ecosystem to sustain the scuba diving industry, citing global coral stress and the need for professionalism and strict enforcement against unlicensed operators.

Malaysia must prioritise the management of its marine ecosystem to strengthen its position as a premier scuba diving destination, according to Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

Speaking at the opening of the Malaysia International Dive Expo on Friday, June 5, in Kuala Lumpur, he emphasised that healthy coral reefs are fundamental to a world-class diving industry. Citing findings from the National Marine and Atmospheric Administration, the minister noted that approximately 84.4 percent of corals globally experienced heat stress between January 2023 and September last year, a situation that threatens marine biodiversity and the diving sector’s viability.

He urged stakeholders to move beyond merely marketing destinations and instead adopt a responsible approach to ecosystem stewardship, ensuring long-term sustainability. The minister also underscored the need for professionalism within the local scuba diving industry, warning that authorities would not hesitate to take stern action against unlicensed operators and those who misuse their licences. He called for strict adherence to the Tourism Industry Act, reinforcing that compliance is essential to protect both divers and the environment.

Malaysia Scuba Diving Association president Aminor Azmi Abdul Latip echoed these sentiments, noting that the global geopolitical crisis has significantly impacted the scuba industry’s operations. He urged all operators to ensure they hold valid licences, as the industry faces challenges from economic uncertainties and shifting travel patterns. The expo, a key event for the diving community, brought together industry players, conservation groups, and government officials to discuss strategies for promoting sustainable diving tourism.

Discussions highlighted the need for enhanced marine protected areas, coral restoration projects, and public awareness campaigns to mitigate the effects of climate change. With Malaysia’s rich marine biodiversity, including iconic dive sites like Sipadan and the Perhentian Islands, the potential for growth remains strong if ecological balance is maintained. The minister’s call for responsible management reflects a broader recognition that tourism development must align with environmental conservation to secure Malaysia’s reputation as a top dive destination





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