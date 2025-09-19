Malaysia Urged to Mandate 30% Women's Representation in State Assemblies

Various groups and women leaders are calling for laws to ensure that women comprise at least 30% of state assembly members in Malaysia. This call comes as several states prepare for upcoming elections and aims to address the underrepresentation of women in political leadership. The push is inspired by the success of a similar policy in the public sector and seeks to strengthen women's voices in decision-making processes.

The impetus for this push is amplified by the approaching state elections in Sabah, Melaka, and Sarawak, presenting a crucial opportunity to address the gender imbalance in the legislative bodies.

The impetus for this push is amplified by the approaching state elections in Sabah, Melaka, and Sarawak, presenting a crucial opportunity to address the gender imbalance in the legislative bodies. Groups like Empower and prominent women leaders are advocating for concrete steps to ensure equitable representation, including amendments to electoral laws and commitments from political parties to nominate a minimum of 30% female candidates. The focus is on ensuring that women's voices are adequately represented in decision-making processes and policy formation at both the state and federal levels. The existing disparity, highlighted by the fact that no state assembly currently meets the 30% threshold, emphasizes the urgency of the situation. The range varies significantly, from a mere 3.1% in Terengganu to 25% in Johor, clearly demonstrating the widespread need for reform.\The proposal to increase female representation reflects a growing awareness of the value of diverse perspectives in governance. Datuk Dr Hafsah Hashim, founder and chairperson of the Women Leadership Foundation, emphasizes the need for strong political will and proactive measures from political parties in the nomination process. She highlights the importance of identifying and nurturing emerging female leaders through succession planning, providing them with valuable experience and positioning them in high-visibility roles. These initiatives are critical in breaking down the barriers that limit women's access to leadership positions. Bersatu Srikandi chief Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin supports the call for increased women representatives in Parliament and state legislative bodies. Sharing her experience at the recent Asian Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus in Mongolia, she noted that Mongolia aims to achieve 40% representation by 2028, demonstrating a commitment that Malaysia should emulate. She stresses the importance of legislative action to create a more inclusive environment where both men and women can work together to achieve gender parity in politics. The commitment of Bersatu to form a committee on ensuring women’s involvement demonstrates the commitment to foster diversity.\Further support for the initiative comes from various political figures, including Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz and Wanita MCA chief Datuk Wong You Fong. Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz suggests appointing women to the Senate as a pathway to greater political involvement, highlighting the positive impact of exposure to the legislative processes. Datuk Wong You Fong emphasizes the significance of legal frameworks in addressing the subtle discrimination that still persists in society and impacting women’s political participation. She underlines that the 30% target is not enough, given women's competency levels and capabilities. She is supporting the cause and the need to strive for better representation, ensuring that society benefits from the full participation of its citizens. The collective call for change reflects a concerted effort to address the systemic barriers and biases that have historically hindered women's advancement in politics. The push for reform extends beyond simply increasing numbers, but also seeks to foster a more inclusive and representative democratic system that reflects the diverse voices and perspectives of all its citizens





