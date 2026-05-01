Malaysia Unveils RM710 Million Economic Resilience Package to Combat Unemployment and Boost Workforce Skills

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announces a comprehensive economic resilience package worth over RM710 million to prepare Malaysia for potential crises and reduce unemployment. The initiative includes social protection enhancements, training programs for youths and gig workers, and support for MSMEs, alongside a new post-maternity leave allowance for over 130,000 women.

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced a comprehensive economic resilience package valued at over RM710 million to bolster Malaysia's preparedness against potential crises that could escalate unemployment rates.

Speaking at the Labour Day celebration on Thursday, May 1, Anwar emphasized the need for proactive measures despite the current strength of the labor market. He highlighted the rapid advancements in technology, stressing the importance of equipping workers with competitive skills and providing retraining opportunities for those at risk of job loss to align with evolving industry demands.

The package is a key component of the government's broader economic resilience strategy, aimed at enhancing human capital development and ensuring labor market stability. The initiative will be rolled out through four strategic pillars. The first focuses on strengthening social protection mechanisms, with the Human Resources Ministry, via Perkeso, allocating a fund exceeding RM580 million to enhance Employment Insurance System benefits.

The second pillar targets training and job placement empowerment, particularly for youths and vulnerable groups, with RM100 million allocated under the HRD Yakin Madani programme, supported by MyFutureJobs to facilitate job placements. Additionally, RM20 million has been earmarked for the Skills Development Fund Corporation to diversify skills and bolster social security for gig workers. The third initiative involves an industrial training matching grant designed to assist micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and startups in hiring industrial trainees.

Anwar also announced an upcoming post-maternity leave allowance, expected to benefit over 130,000 women, as part of the government's commitment to supporting working mothers. The Prime Minister's address underscored the government's dedication to fostering a resilient and inclusive labor market amid global economic uncertainties





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