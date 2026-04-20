Malaysia U-16 Squad Sets Sights on ASEAN U-17 Final After Reaching Semi-Finals

The Malaysia U-16 football team is gearing up for a crucial semi-final clash against Laos in the 2026 ASEAN U-17 Championship after a successful group stage campaign.

The national Under-16 football squad has achieved a commendable milestone by securing a spot in the semi-finals of the 2026 ASEAN U-17 Championship. This accomplishment marks a significant chapter for the young Malaysian side as they now set their sights firmly on the ultimate prize: a place in the final. Following their recent performance at the Gelora Delta Sidoarjo Stadium, the team is filled with renewed confidence and determination to create history in this regional tournament.

The journey to the top four was earned through grit and tactical discipline, serving as a testament to the hard work put in by the coaching staff and the players throughout the group stage. Head coach Shukor Adan, a former national stalwart, has cautioned his charges against complacency as they prepare for the high-stakes semi-final clash against Laos this Wednesday. While acknowledging the joy of qualifying for the knockout stage, Shukor emphasized that the mission is far from over. He believes that his squad possesses the necessary motivation and fighting spirit to overcome the upcoming challenges. During his post-match interactions, the coach reiterated that the team must take a step-by-step approach, focusing entirely on the next 90 minutes. He has called upon the Malaysian supporters to keep the prayers and encouragement coming, as this moral backing plays a vital role in fueling the players to perform at their absolute best on the international stage. Malaysia enters this semi-final as the best runner-up from the three groups, having collected six points in Group A. Standing in their way is a formidable Laos side that topped Group B with an impressive seven-point tally and remains unbeaten. Laos has proven to be a dangerous opponent, highlighted by their remarkable 3-2 victory over Thailand, which solidified their reputation as a team not to be underestimated. Shukor Adan has conducted thorough video analysis of the Laotian squad, specifically warning his players about their lethal counter-attacking threat and disciplined team chemistry. He noted that despite being labeled as underdogs, Laos has displayed incredible commitment on the field. To prepare for this decisive encounter, the Malaysian coaching staff is fine-tuning tactical approaches over the next two days. Fortunately, the team is currently in excellent physical condition, with no serious injuries or suspensions reported, giving the squad a full roster of talent to choose from as they strive to book their ticket to the grand final





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ASEAN U-17 Championship Malaysia U-16 Football Shukor Adan Laos

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kuching City FC Makes History, Reaches First Malaysia Cup Final After Defeating Selangor FCKuching City FC has secured their maiden appearance in the Malaysia Cup final after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Selangor FC in the second leg of their semi-final tie. Petrus Shitembi's stunning strike proved to be the difference, and the team navigated significant challenges, including red cards for Selangor's captain and another key player, to seal the aggregate win and etch their name in the club's history.

Read more »

Kuching City FC Makes History, Reaches First Malaysia Cup Final After Defeating Selangor FCKuching City FC has secured their maiden appearance in the Malaysia Cup final after a 1-0 victory over Selangor FC in the second leg of their semi-final. Petrus Shitembi scored the decisive goal, while Selangor saw two players sent off, including captain Safuwan Baharudin.

Read more »

Sabah FC Eyes Challenge Cup Title on Home Turf with Full Strength SquadSabah FC's head coach Juan Torres Garrido is confident his team is in prime condition for the second leg of the Challenge Cup final against Penang FC, boasting a near-complete squad after overcoming previous injury setbacks. Penang FC's coach Wan Rohaimi Wan Ismail remains optimistic about his team's chances of an upset, despite a minor injury concern for a key striker.

Read more »

DBKL halts TTDI project after mud flood, sets up control centreJKR instructed to carry out a detailed technical investigation to determine the root cause of the flooding.

Read more »

RM20k boost for women’s softball squadKota Kinabalu: The Sabah Women’s Softball Team received a timely boost ahead of this year’s Malaysia Games (Sukma) to be held in Selangor this Augus

Read more »

Penang teen sets Malaysian record for memorising 300 digits of piK Poonyamitra, 14, achieved the feat on Feb 9 after consistent practice over two months.

Read more »