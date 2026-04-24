Malaysia U-16 Falls to Vietnam in ASEAN U-17 Championship Final

The Malaysian U-16 team suffered a 0-3 defeat against Vietnam in the final of the 2026 ASEAN U-17 Championship, extending the nation's title drought to seven years.

The defeat not only shattered dreams of lifting the trophy but also confirmed the nation's seven-year wait continues since their last championship win in 2019.

The Malaysian U-16 squad experienced a heartbreaking turn of events as their aspirations were dashed in the final of the 2026 ASEAN U-17 Championship, falling to a 0-3 defeat against a dominant Vietnam U-16 team in Sidoarjo, East Java. The match unfolded as a challenging encounter for Shukor Adan's team, who struggled to gain a foothold from the outset. Vietnam immediately asserted their control, with Dao Quy Vuong opening the scoring in the 11th minute, significantly disrupting Malaysia's game plan.

The Vietnamese side, appearing more organized and cohesive, came close to doubling their lead in the 20th minute, but their attempt only rattled the crossbar, serving as an early warning sign of potential vulnerability in the Malaysian defense. Malaysia attempted to counter-attack, relying on long-range efforts like one from Nur Azam Muslim Nor Hisham, but consistently lacked the finishing touch needed to convert opportunities.

The most disheartening moment arrived at the end of the first half when Nguyen Van Duong capitalized on a defensive lapse within the penalty area, extending Vietnam's lead to 2-0 before halftime. The second half saw Vietnam maintain their relentless pressure, with Van Duong once again punishing the Malaysian defense in the 54th minute, effectively extinguishing any hopes of a comeback.

Despite trailing by a significant margin, the young Malaysian team refused to surrender, launching several attacks in an attempt to reduce the deficit. However, the bluntness of their attacking force proved to be a major obstacle, preventing them from breaching the Vietnamese goal. Throughout the match, the Malaysian players demonstrated commendable effort and determination, but were ultimately unable to overcome the superior skill and tactical execution of their opponents.

The Vietnamese team’s cohesive play, combined with their clinical finishing, proved too much for Malaysia to handle. The Malaysian defense struggled to contain the Vietnamese attackers, and the midfield lacked the creativity and control needed to dictate the tempo of the game. The final whistle signaled another bitter chapter for Malaysian youth football, resulting in a scoreless defeat and forcing them to watch Vietnam celebrate their championship victory.

This loss marks a continuation of the nation’s drought for a title in this competition, stretching back to their triumph in 2019. The team’s performance highlighted areas needing improvement, particularly in attack and defensive organization. The coaching staff will undoubtedly analyze the match thoroughly to identify weaknesses and develop strategies for future tournaments.

While the defeat is undoubtedly disappointing, it also presents a valuable learning experience for the young players, providing them with insights into the level of competition they need to reach to succeed at the regional level. The focus now shifts to rebuilding and preparing for future challenges, with the aim of ending the nation’s wait for a championship title.

The players and coaching staff will need to work diligently to address the shortcomings exposed in this match and build a stronger, more competitive team for the future. The support of the fans and the football association will be crucial in this process, providing the necessary resources and encouragement to nurture the next generation of Malaysian football stars.

This defeat serves as a reminder of the importance of investing in youth development and fostering a culture of excellence within the Malaysian football system





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malaysia U-16 Vietnam U-16 ASEAN U-17 Championship Football Youth Football

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Asean News Headlines at 10pm on Wednesday (April 22, 2026)LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Ryder Cup ⁠organisers have defended daily admission prices for next year's Europe v United States ⁠duel in Ireland after a steep rise from the 2023 edition held ‌in Rome.

Read more »

Malaysia Emphasizes Asean Consensus on Strait of Malacca SecurityForeign Minister Mohamad Hasan reiterated that any decisions regarding the Strait of Malacca must be made collectively by Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand, upholding Asean’s consensus-based approach to maritime security. He highlighted the importance of 'active neutrality' and empowering ZOPFAN amidst global geopolitical tensions, particularly concerning the US-Iran conflict.

Read more »

Vafaei Aims to Bring Joy to Iran Amidst Regional Conflict at World Snooker ChampionshipIranian snooker player Hossein Vafaei began his World Snooker Championship campaign with a 6-3 lead, hoping to provide a moment of pride and relief to his war-torn homeland. He speaks about the difficulty of focusing on the game while worrying about his family and the ongoing conflict.

Read more »

Mat Sabu: Malaysia-Vietnam ties key to stable food supply amid global shortagesKUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu says close Malaysia-Vietnam ties are vital to ensure the country's food supply remains...

Read more »

Asean chair Philippines calls for more Myanmar prisoner releases including Suu Kyi after amnestyMANILA, April 24 — The ‌Philippines, this year's ​chair of the regional ‌bloc Asean, on Friday ​encouraged more prisoner releases in Myanmar, including ​ousted...

Read more »

ZK Racing to Organize FIM MotoMini China ChampionshipZK Racing has been appointed as the organizer and promoter for the FIM MotoMini China Championship by the Guangzhou Conghua International Circuit (GCIC). This follows GCIC's recognition of ZK Racing's successful grassroots racing development program, MotoMini Malaysia, as a competitive and well-structured platform. The partnership was formalized in a strategic cooperation signing ceremony in Guangzhou, China.

Read more »