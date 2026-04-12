Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail affirms that Malaysian police will utilize all legal instruments, including extradition, in their investigation into alleged corporate manipulation activities. The investigation is being conducted under the Penal Code and the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA), with the police prepared to bring back any overseas individuals required for statements. The Home Minister expressed confidence in the police's competence and the progress of the investigation.

PENGKALAN HULU: The Malaysia n police are committed to utilizing all available legal mechanisms, including the process of extradition, to facilitate their investigation into alleged corporate manipulation activities, as stated by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

The Home Minister emphasized that the ongoing investigation is being conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Penal Code and the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA), demonstrating a multifaceted approach to uncovering the truth and holding any perpetrators accountable. This commitment reflects the seriousness with which the authorities are treating the accusations and underscores their determination to ensure a thorough and comprehensive investigation. The Home Minister's statement highlights the importance of international cooperation in these types of investigations, particularly when individuals of interest are located outside the country's jurisdiction. The use of extradition, a complex legal process, demonstrates the government's resolve to overcome any obstacles in the pursuit of justice. The police are leaving no stone unturned as they strive to unveil all the facts and circumstances surrounding the alleged corporate manipulation. This also sends a clear message that no one is above the law, and that those who engage in illicit activities will be pursued relentlessly, regardless of their location. The meticulous investigation, guided by the principles of justice and the rule of law, is a crucial step towards upholding the integrity of the financial system and protecting the interests of the public. This reflects the commitment of the Malaysian government to combat financial crimes and ensure a fair and transparent business environment. \Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail further elaborated on the process, stating that if any individuals implicated in the case are currently residing abroad and their statements are deemed essential to the investigation's completion, the police will exhaust all available legal avenues to secure their return. This proactive approach underlines the police's commitment to leaving no gaps in the investigation and ensuring that all relevant parties are brought to account. The statement demonstrates the Malaysian government's dedication to international cooperation in law enforcement and its readiness to work with other countries to bring suspects to justice. The Home Minister also expressed his confidence in the competence and professionalism of the police officers handling the investigation. He noted that he receives regular briefings on the progress of the investigation and sees no reason to question their ability to conduct a thorough and impartial inquiry. This assurance serves to reassure the public that the investigation is being handled by experienced professionals and is proceeding in a fair and transparent manner. This level of oversight from the highest levels of government demonstrates the seriousness with which the case is being treated and reinforces the commitment to achieving a just resolution. The public is entitled to trust in the agencies of the law, and the assurances that the Home Minister has offered will aid in building and maintaining that trust. This also serves as a strong signal to all relevant actors that the authorities are fully committed to bringing this case to a swift and just conclusion. The police's investigation into these matters is expected to be thorough and detailed. \Furthermore, Datuk Seri Saifuddin made these statements during a press conference held after his visit to the Malaysia-Thailand Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Bukit Berapit on Sunday, April 12. This visit suggests a broader focus on border control and security measures, indicating the government's awareness of the need to protect the nation's borders from potential threats, including financial crimes that may have international implications. It reflects a holistic approach to ensuring national security and demonstrates the government's commitment to coordinating efforts across different agencies. On March 18, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail was reported to have stated that businessman Victor Chin, allegedly involved in these corporate manipulation activities, was currently located abroad. This information underscores the importance of the police's efforts to utilize international cooperation and extradition processes to pursue their investigation. The fact that the alleged suspect is overseas highlights the challenges faced in investigating financial crimes that often involve complex international transactions and movements of individuals across borders. This underscores the need for effective cooperation among law enforcement agencies from different countries. The government and the police are committed to ensuring that there are no gaps in the investigation and that all those involved are brought to account before the law. The Malaysian authorities are determined to investigate this matter thoroughly and professionally, in line with international best practices. This demonstrates that Malaysia is keen to address corporate malpractices, protecting the integrity of the nation's financial system and upholding the rule of law. The authorities are working to create a stable environment for businesses





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Corporate Manipulation Extradition Police Investigation Anti-Money Laundering Act Malaysia

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