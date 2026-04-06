Malaysia to Upgrade NADI Centres to Support Remote Work and Digital Inclusion

The Malaysian government is enhancing National Information Dissemination Centres (NADI) to facilitate remote work, improve internet access, and foster digital inclusion. This initiative aims to reduce living costs and create community hubs for digital access.

The Malaysia n government is actively exploring the potential of National Information Dissemination Centres (NADI) to facilitate remote work arrangements, particularly for individuals in areas with limited access to reliable internet or suitable workspaces. Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil highlighted the crucial role NADI centres could play in supporting the shift towards flexible work models.

The Ministry is currently investigating how these centres can be enhanced to serve not only as connectivity hubs but also as community-driven spaces tailored to meet the evolving demands of the modern workforce. Existing NADI centres are already utilized for online meetings by various agencies, indicating the existing potential and proving the immediate usage of NADI centres for online activities and meetings, for example, the organization Amanah Ikhtiar uses NADI for online meetings. The planned upgrades include boosting internet speeds and upgrading overall facilities to better cater to remote work needs. This initiative is seen as a key step in promoting digital inclusion and supporting the evolving landscape of work in Malaysia.\Beyond providing alternative workspaces, the government's initiative aims to contribute to long-term cost savings for Malaysians. Minister Fahmi Fadzil pointed out that remote work arrangements could help reduce commuting expenses, which in turn could lower the overall cost of living for many individuals. It is to be noted that NADI centres will continue to function as digital community hubs, catering to students and individuals who may not have access to devices or internet connectivity at home. The government's plans encompass the strategic utilization of existing infrastructure, such as NADI centres, to support the workforce's changing needs and address digital divides. The success of the initiative hinges on collaboration between multiple agencies, including the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and other relevant ministries and local authorities. Furthermore, the minister urged all stakeholders, including non-governmental organizations (NGOs), to actively participate in maximizing the use of these facilities to contribute to the future of work in Malaysia and ensure the success of the initiative.\Recent data from MCMC revealed the distribution of NADI centres across different states, with Sarawak leading the way with 156 centres, followed by Sabah with 132, and Johor with 101. The government seeks to build upon this existing infrastructure to strengthen digital inclusion and create opportunities for remote work. The vision for NADI centres extends beyond mere internet access points; the government aims to transform them into essential spaces that support both digital inclusion and the future of work in Malaysia. With adequate support and community involvement, these centres could become crucial spaces that support both digital inclusion and the future of work in Malaysia. The Communications Minister encouraged public feedback and engagement, signaling the government's commitment to creating a collaborative and inclusive approach to digital transformation. This initiative signifies the government’s commitment to embracing the evolving dynamics of work and promoting digital equity, aiming to empower Malaysians with the tools and resources they need to thrive in the digital age. The government is also looking forward to the future and looking at how NADI centres can assist to future-proof the community and help Malaysians in the current age of rapidly changing technology and the shift towards the digital world





WORLDOFBUZZ / 🏆 19. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Remote Work NADI Centres Digital Inclusion Malaysia Internet Access

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysia’s REE Federal-State stalemate is a test of governance — Ahmad IbrahimAPRIL 5 — Rare earth elements are the unsung heroes of the modern economy — powering everything from electric vehicles and wind turbines to smartphones and defence systems.As...

Read more »

Childcare centres urged to halt outdoor play as heatwave persistsApril 3 (Reuters) - Elon ⁠Musk is requiring banks and other advisers ⁠working on SpaceX's planned IPO to buy subscriptions ‌to Grok, his artificial intelligence chatbot, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Read more »

Skip outdoor play: Nancy advises childcare centres to shield kids from heatKUCHING, April 5 — Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri has urged all childcare centres to suspend outdoor activities in hot weather to ensure...

Read more »

Childcare centres urged to avoid outdoor activities in hot weatherKUCHING: Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri has urged all childcare centres to suspend outdoor activities in hot weather t

Read more »

Ikano Centres to Launch New Dining Hubs in IPC and Toppen Shopping CentresIkano Centres, the developer behind IKEA-anchored shopping centres, announces the upcoming launch of two dedicated dining hubs: IPC Gourmet Hall in IPC Shopping Centre and Toppen Foodland in Toppen Shopping Centre, both scheduled to open in December 2026. These developments aim to enhance the dining experience and create social spaces for the community.

Read more »

Malaysia-Linked Oil Tanker Navigates Strait of Hormuz Amid Regional TensionsAn oil tanker chartered by a Petronas firm, carrying Iraqi crude, has passed through the Strait of Hormuz near the Iranian coast en route to Malaysia, following recent regional tensions. The Iranian embassy in Malaysia confirmed the passage, highlighting the vessel's journey as a sign of friendship. The Ocean Thunder, carrying about one million barrels of crude, is expected to discharge its cargo in mid-April. This follows talks between Malaysia and Iran, after which seven Malaysia-linked ships, including those from Petronas, Vantris Energy Bhd and MISC Bhd, were awaiting passage.

Read more »