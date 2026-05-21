Malaysia to Train 2,000 Caregivers This Year, Treat It as a Dignified Profession

The Malaysian government aims to train 2,000 professional caregivers for the elderly this year and aims to recognize caregiving as a skilled and respected profession.

The government intends to train 2,000 professional caregivers for the elderly this year alone, as stated by the Women , Family, and Community Development Minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She also emphasized the need to treat caregiving as a dignified profession and recognized it as a skilled and respected profession. Additionally, caregiving falls disproportionately on women, with only 56.6% female labor force participation rate compared to over 83% for men. Nancy highlighted the global scale of the challenge, with more than 708 million women locked out of economic participation by unpaid care responsibilities. She also mentioned the development of National Care Standards for older persons and persons with disabilities





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Caregivers Elderly Ministerial Training Program Women Family And Community Development Malaysian Care Ecosystem

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