Malaysia to Showcase AI Expertise Globally Through Enhanced Collaboration

The Ministry of Digital is partnering with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education to promote Malaysia's AI capabilities internationally. This initiative aims to leverage the country's educational expertise and infrastructure to position Malaysia as a hub for AI education, as highlighted by the success of the Great Malaysia AI Hackathon 2025.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Digital is set to intensify its collaboration with both the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education. The primary objective of this deepened cooperation is to strategically showcase Malaysia 's considerable academic prowess in the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence on a global stage.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo has underscored the nation's existing strength, highlighting the presence of exceptional local talent within the AI education sector. This initiative will entail the organization of a dedicated program meticulously designed to spotlight these homegrown capabilities, with a significant emphasis on forging strategic partnerships with international entities. Minister Deo, speaking to reporters following the launch of the Great Malaysia AI Hackathon 2025, emphasized Malaysia’s unique selling proposition. He stated that the country offers not only robust infrastructure to support AI initiatives, but also a wealth of educational expertise and a talented student population. This combination allows Malaysia to position itself as a prominent hub for AI education, capable of attracting both students and industry leaders. The planned program is envisioned to be a multi-faceted undertaking, encompassing workshops, seminars, and potentially, collaborative research projects, all aimed at cultivating a vibrant and competitive AI ecosystem within Malaysia and fostering international engagement.\The Great Malaysia AI Hackathon 2025 has already made a significant impact, securing a place in the ASEAN Records as the Largest On-Site AI Hackathon. This achievement is testament to the event's impressive scale, attracting a remarkable 1,741 participants. The participants comprised a diverse group of individuals, including university students eager to hone their skills and industry professionals seeking to explore innovative applications of AI. The Hackathon's success is particularly noteworthy as it directly aligns with the Ministry of Digital's overarching policy framework. This framework prioritizes the promotion of innovation in AI and the leveraging of cutting-edge technology to develop practical and effective digital solutions. The collaborative spirit of the event was evident in the involvement of several key partners. The Asia Pacific University of Technology and Innovation took the lead in organizing the Hackathon, collaborating closely with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation and Amazon Web Services. The event provided a dynamic platform for future talent, academia, and industry leaders to converge, collectively driving the expansion of Malaysia’s digital economy. Furthermore, the Hackathon's achievement in securing ASEAN Records recognition demonstrates the significant contribution towards regional digital development.\The Hackathon’s comprehensive structure provided participants with exceptional opportunities to gain exposure to industry best practices and to collaborate with leading experts in the field. A dedicated team of 20 industry mentors were on hand throughout the event, offering valuable guidance and support to the participating teams. These mentors, drawn from diverse backgrounds within the AI sector, provided insights into the challenges and opportunities presented by real-world applications of AI. The event also offered a substantial prize pool of 110,000 ringgit, further incentivizing participants to push the boundaries of innovation. This generous award underscores the commitment of the organizers and supporting entities to fostering the development of AI talent in Malaysia. Moreover, the Hackathon’s utilization of Amazon Web Services’ infrastructure and tools elevated its standing as one of the largest AWS-powered university hackathons in the Asia Pacific region. The success of the Great Malaysia AI Hackathon 2025 serves as a model for future initiatives aimed at cultivating a thriving AI ecosystem. The Ministry of Digital’s ongoing collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Higher Education, as well as its commitment to facilitating events like the Hackathon, will be instrumental in solidifying Malaysia’s position as a leading hub for AI innovation and education, fostering global collaboration and technological advancement in the field





