Malaysia to Showcase AI Expertise Globally Through Educational Partnerships

The Ministry of Digital will collaborate with the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Higher Education to highlight Malaysia's AI capabilities on a global stage. This initiative aims to position Malaysia as a hub for AI education, leveraging its infrastructure, educational expertise, and student talent. The announcement follows the successful Great Malaysia AI Hackathon 2025, a record-breaking event showcasing innovation and digital solutions.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Digital is set to initiate collaborations with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education to amplify Malaysia 's academic prowess in artificial intelligence on a global scale. Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo revealed this strategic move, emphasizing the abundance of exceptional local talent within Malaysia 's AI education ecosystem.

The Ministry's plan involves the organization of a dedicated program designed to showcase these considerable capabilities, specifically in partnership with international entities. This concerted effort seeks to underscore Malaysia's dual strengths: its robust infrastructure and its profound educational expertise, coupled with the remarkable talent pool of its students. The overarching aim is to firmly establish the country as a premier hub for AI education, attracting both learners and institutions from across the globe. This initiative represents a significant step toward positioning Malaysia as a leader in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence and digital innovation. \This announcement was made subsequent to the launch of the Great Malaysia AI Hackathon 2025. This remarkable event has officially entered the ASEAN Records as the Largest On-Site AI Hackathon, attracting an impressive 1,741 participants. The diverse group of participants comprised a mixture of university students and seasoned industry professionals, creating a dynamic environment for collaboration and innovation. Minister Gobind Singh Deo highlighted that the hackathon is perfectly aligned with the Ministry’s overarching policy to actively promote innovation in the realm of AI. Furthermore, the event champions the strategic utilization of technology to develop and implement impactful digital solutions across various sectors. This holistic approach, blending education, industry engagement, and technological advancement, underscores the Ministry’s dedication to fostering a robust digital economy and driving technological progress within Malaysia and the broader ASEAN region. The Great Malaysia AI Hackathon 2025 serves as a testament to the nation's commitment to cultivating a vibrant AI ecosystem. \The Asia Pacific University of Technology and Innovation, serving as the event organizer, worked in close collaboration with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation and Amazon Web Services to bring the hackathon to fruition. APU highlighted the significance of the event in fostering collaboration among future talent, leading academics, and industry leaders. These collaborative efforts are geared towards driving Malaysia's digital economy forward while simultaneously achieving recognition within the ASEAN region. The hackathon provided a unique platform for knowledge sharing and the development of cutting-edge AI solutions. A key feature of the event was the involvement of 20 industry mentors, offering invaluable guidance and expertise to the participants. The total prize pool amounted to a substantial 110,000 ringgit, signifying the magnitude of the event and the commitment to recognizing and rewarding exceptional talent. This hackathon holds the distinction of being one of the largest AWS-powered university hackathons in the Asia Pacific region, reflecting Malaysia's ambition and capabilities in the field of artificial intelligence. This event exemplifies Malaysia's dedication to promoting AI innovation and cultivating a future-ready workforce prepared to tackle the challenges and seize the opportunities presented by the digital age. The success of the hackathon is a key indicator of Malaysia's potential to become a major player in the global AI landscape





Artificial Intelligence AI Education Digital Economy Hackathon Malaysia

