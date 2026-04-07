Malaysia to Push for South China Sea Code of Conduct Finalization at ASEAN Summit

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will urge ASEAN leaders and China to expedite the conclusion of the Code of Conduct (COC) on the South China Sea at the upcoming ASEAN Summit in the Philippines. This reflects Malaysia's commitment to regional stability and peaceful conflict resolution amid increasing geopolitical complexities in the contested waters.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced his intention to advocate for the swift finalization of the South China Sea Code of Conduct ( COC ) during the upcoming ASEAN Leaders' Summit in the Philippines next month. This initiative underscores Malaysia 's commitment to regional stability and peaceful conflict resolution in the contested waters.

The South China Sea, a strategically vital area, has witnessed increased geopolitical complexities, making the establishment of a clear, legally-binding framework crucial for maintaining peace and fostering cooperation among all parties involved. Anwar Ibrahim highlighted the relatively calm situation in the South China Sea, despite external attempts to portray otherwise, particularly from the West. He emphasized the absence of antagonism or escalation from both ASEAN member states and China, pointing towards existing cooperative relations in various sectors, including trade, commerce, and military affairs. This stance reflects a commitment to the region's independence in addressing its challenges. The Prime Minister underscored the importance of ASEAN's role in independently resolving regional issues, asserting the bloc's fierce independence in this endeavor. He also mentioned that the previous agreement with Chinese Premier Li Qiang during the 2025 ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur to expedite talks on the COC. The Prime Minister's dedication to this project highlights the significance of diplomacy and negotiation in addressing complex international issues. Anwar believes that finalizing the COC will contribute to the strengthening of regional stability, encouraging peaceful collaboration and economic prosperity across the ASEAN region. The dialogue focused on fostering better international relationships between Malaysia and Turkey, serving as an opportunity to exchange insights on issues of international concerns, including the South China Sea. The Prime Minister’s statement reflects Malaysia’s persistent effort in encouraging a peaceful solution to the South China Sea issue, based on international law and the principles of mutual respect and cooperation. The South China Sea, which is important for international trade, is the site of conflicting claims. The COC is a framework for how the nations involved will relate to one another in the region, promoting understanding and collaboration. The Prime Minister’s address highlights Malaysia’s unwavering commitment to peaceful negotiation and regional stability. This pursuit is in line with ASEAN’s guiding values of collaboration and peaceful conflict resolution. The commitment to expedite discussions with China regarding the COC is a reflection of the nation’s dedication to upholding regional stability. During the inaugural Kuala Lumpur-Ankara Dialogue 2026, the Prime Minister shared his concerns and strategies to find a peaceful resolution. This initiative aims to maintain peace and stability in the region while ensuring that all parties involved are protected by international law. The South China Sea COC is crucial for achieving a stable and secure environment, enabling uninterrupted trade and fostering economic growth within the ASEAN region. His call for a swift conclusion to the COC discussions highlights Malaysia’s dedication to a diplomatic resolution for the territorial disputes and to advance a peaceful and prosperous future for the area. The Prime Minister's continuous efforts and dedication to finalizing the COC emphasize Malaysia's central role in the regional dialogue and its commitment to ensuring a stable and cooperative future for all of the nations in ASEAN and China





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South China Sea Code Of Conduct ASEAN Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim China Diplomacy Regional Stability Philippines COC

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