Malaysia to Phase In B15 Biodiesel Blend to Ensure Smooth Industry Transition

The Malaysian government will implement the B15 biodiesel blend rate in stages to prevent disruptions to the existing industry operations, announced Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir. This phased approach is crucial for meticulous planning of blending center operations and maintaining the current supply chain integrity, especially without immediate infrastructure upgrades. The B15 blend consists of 15% palm oil-based biodiesel mixed with 85% petroleum diesel, a step up from the current B10 blend. The minister indicated that further increases to B20 and B30 would necessitate significant infrastructure investment and upgrades. This policy shift, previously agreed upon to begin with B12, aims to bolster the nation's diesel supply security, reduce reliance on fossil fuel imports and global market volatility, and accelerate the economic transition towards renewable energy. A site visit to a major oleochemical facility in Port Klang is planned to assess production readiness.

The Ministry of Economy in Malaysia is set to implement the B15 bio diesel blend rate through a carefully orchestrated phased rollout. Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir emphasized that this progressive approach is vital to avert any disruptions to the ongoing operations within the industry. The minister highlighted the importance of meticulously organizing operational aspects, particularly at blending centers, to ensure that the transition does not compromise the current supply chain.

He explained that if the infrastructure at these blending centers remains as is, the blend rate can be gradually increased from the current B10 to B15. However, he reiterated that this must be conducted in stages to guarantee that existing operations continue without interruption. These remarks were made to reporters following a visit to the ‘Inisiatif Pendapatan Rakyat-Usahawan Tani’ (IPR-INTAN) project in Putrajaya. To provide clarity, B15 signifies a mixture comprising 15% of biodiesel derived from palm oil and 85% of petroleum diesel. This is a step up from the existing B10 standard, which is a blend of 10% biodiesel and 90% conventional diesel. Minister Akmal Nasrullah further elaborated that achieving higher blending levels, such as B20 or B30, would indeed require substantial improvements and dedicated investment in infrastructure. He stated that for such medium-term objectives, upgrading existing infrastructure is an absolute necessity. Previously, the government had given its approval to elevate the biodiesel blend rate from B10 to B15, with an initial implementation of B12, without incurring any additional costs. This decision was made in light of evolving geopolitical situations, specifically developments concerning the West Asia crisis. Reports from earlier indicate that Minister Akmal Nasrullah had articulated that this measure is designed to secure the country’s diesel supply for extended periods, thereby diminishing reliance on imported fossil fuels and mitigating exposure to the unpredictable fluctuations of the global market. He also underscored the imperative to accelerate the restructuring of the national economy through a deliberate transition towards renewable energy sources. In a related development, the minister, alongside Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad, the Minister of Plantation and Commodities, is scheduled to visit a facility in Port Klang the following day. This visit is intended to comprehensively assess and review the facility’s preparedness for biodiesel production. It is understood that the facility in question is KL-Kepong Oleomas Sdn Bhd (KLKOM), a prominent Malaysian-based company specializing in oleochemical manufacturing. KLKOM operates as a division under KLK OLEO, which is itself part of Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd, a global leader among plantation companies. The planned visit underscores the government's commitment to understanding and facilitating the practical aspects of increased biodiesel adoption





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