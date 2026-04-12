Malaysia to Mandate Early Reporting of Medicine Supply Shortages Amid Global Supply Chain Concerns

Malaysia will require pharmaceutical companies to report potential drug supply shortages six months in advance, starting July 1, to strengthen preparedness against global supply chain disruptions. This move is supported by stakeholders who emphasize the need for buffer stocks, strengthened local production, and a flexible, efficient reporting system.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — The upcoming requirement for pharmaceutical companies to report potential medicine supply shortages at least six months in advance, beginning July 1, is being lauded as a proactive step toward bolstering the country’s medicine supply in an era of global instability.

Malaysian Pharmacists Society (MPS) president Prof Amrahi Buang emphasized that this measure must be underpinned by a suite of comprehensive policies, including the establishment of buffer stocks and the strengthening of local medicine production capabilities. He underscored the critical importance of ensuring medicine supply security, drawing lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic, during which shortages of essential medicines like paracetamol were acutely felt. The MPS president highlighted that the pandemic exposed vulnerabilities within the supply chain, emphasizing the need for the country to prioritize supply security. He advocated for the development of strategic stockpiles to mitigate the impact of unforeseen circumstances, such as conflicts or natural disasters. The need for a coordinated approach during times of crisis was also stressed, with all relevant stakeholders, including the National Economic Action Council, expected to work in unison, supported by access to real-time information to guarantee an adequate supply of medicines. Amrahi, a member of the advisory board of the Faculty of Pharmacy, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, further elaborated on the factors contributing to supply disruptions, pointing out that Malaysia imports 70% of its medicine supply, making it susceptible to external logistical challenges. He recommended the creation of buffer stocks for vital medicines as a crucial safeguard and a review of the National Essential Medicines List (NEML). He also suggested bolstering the local manufacturing industry through the New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP) and exploring alternative suppliers from countries such as China and India to reduce the reliance on Western countries.\Pertubuhan Mesra Pengguna Malaysia (PMPM) deputy president Azlin Othman characterized the initiative as a crucial intervention to safeguard patients' interests, while acknowledging that it poses challenges for the industry. She noted that while a six-month projection might be feasible for medicines with stable demand, it could prove difficult for those reliant on global raw materials. She stressed the importance of flexible implementation, supported by an efficient digital reporting system, to prevent the directive from becoming a bureaucratic impediment to the industry. Azlin also expressed support for Malaysia's efforts to develop buffer stocks, specifically for essential medicines and treatments for chronic conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and antibiotics, which are frequently affected by supply disruptions. She explained that such shortages can compel doctors to modify treatment plans, and she proposed that the government establish a centralized monitoring system, conduct regular audits, and facilitate rapid communication channels between the industry and healthcare facilities. From an enforcement standpoint, Azlin recommended that non-compliant companies should face penalties, as this could have severe consequences for public health, particularly for patients’ treatment plans, while also proposing incentives for companies that proactively comply. She emphasized that a combination of buffer stocks for essential medicines and a focus on boosting local production represents the most sustainable long-term solution.\Last Friday, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad announced the implementation of the requirement for pharmaceutical companies to report potential drug supply shortages at least six months in advance, starting on July 1. This forms part of a broader effort to proactively manage risks and ensure continuous supply amidst ongoing global uncertainty. The measure, which is presently a voluntary practice, is part of a strategic shift toward proactive risk management to ensure supply continuity amid global uncertainty. Furthermore, Dr Dzulkefly stated that industry stakeholders have been given until April 15 to provide feedback on the availability of active pharmaceutical ingredients and packaging materials, allowing for early intervention before any shortages impact healthcare facilities. This proactive approach aims to address potential supply chain vulnerabilities and safeguard the availability of essential medicines for the Malaysian population





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