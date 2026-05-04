Malaysia to Implement B15 Biodiesel Mandate to Lower Diesel Prices

The Malaysian government will begin requiring the production of B15 biodiesel from June 1st, utilizing 19 existing plants to reduce diesel prices and promote sustainable energy practices. The initiative involves using CPO sludge to produce biofuel and Jet A1 fuel.

The Malaysia n government is moving forward with a plan to mandate the production and use of B15 biodiesel, starting June 1st, as a key strategy to mitigate rising diesel prices nationwide.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced this initiative, emphasizing a phased approach that will eventually see the biodiesel blend increase to B20. This gradual implementation is designed to prevent significant fluctuations in crude palm oil (CPO) prices that could negatively impact biodiesel production costs. The move leverages the existing infrastructure of 19 biodiesel production plants across the country, aiming to capitalize on economies of scale to reduce operational expenses and ultimately lower fuel prices for consumers.

Ahmad Zahid, who also holds the portfolio of Rural and Regional Development Minister, highlighted the extensive testing already conducted to ensure the compatibility of biodiesel with existing vehicle engines. He expressed confidence in the long-term potential of biodiesel to stabilize and decrease diesel prices, offering a sustainable alternative energy solution.

The plan doesn't solely rely on fresh CPO; a significant component involves utilizing waste products from CPO production – specifically, approximately 35% of the sludge generated will be repurposed to create both biofuel and Jet A1 fuel. This approach not only addresses environmental concerns by reducing waste but also enhances the economic viability of the biodiesel program.

The initiative was formally presented to the National Economic Action Council (MTEN) on April 19th, representing a collaborative effort between various government agencies and private companies within the plantation sector. MTEN has given preliminary approval to the proposal, paving the way for coordinated implementation. The government is now focused on streamlining coordination between the 19 plants and relevant stakeholders to maintain low production costs through synergistic operations.

Malaysia is well-positioned to benefit from this transition, currently possessing 19 biodiesel production facilities utilizing rubber waste, with a collective monthly capacity of around 1.5 million litres. This existing capacity provides a solid foundation for expanding biodiesel production and reducing reliance on traditional fossil fuels, particularly in the context of the ongoing global energy crisis. The utilization of existing plants and waste products demonstrates a commitment to sustainable practices and resource efficiency.

The success of this initiative hinges on effective collaboration and cost management, ensuring that the benefits of lower diesel prices are realized by the public while supporting the palm oil industry. Further details regarding the logistical implementation and monitoring of the B15 mandate are expected to be released in the coming weeks, as the government prepares for the June 1st rollout.

The long-term vision extends beyond B20, with potential for further increases in biodiesel blends as technology advances and production capacity expands. This proactive approach underscores Malaysia's commitment to energy security and environmental sustainability





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Biodiesel B15 Diesel Prices CPO Malaysia Renewable Energy Fuel Palm Oil MTEN Biofuel Jet A1

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