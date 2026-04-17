Malaysia to Implement B15 Biodiesel Blend in Stages to Ensure Smooth Industry Transition

Malaysia's Economy Minister, Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, has announced a phased rollout of the B15 biodiesel blend, aiming to integrate 15% palm oil-based biodiesel into the national diesel supply. This gradual approach is designed to avoid disruptions to existing industry operations and the supply chain, while also highlighting the need for future infrastructure investments to achieve higher blending levels like B20 and B30. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance energy security, reduce import dependence, and promote renewable energy.

The Malaysia n government plans a phased rollout for its B15 biodiesel blend, aiming to integrate 15% palm oil-based biodiesel with 85% petroleum diesel. This gradual implementation, announced by Minister of Economy Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, is designed to prevent disruptions to the existing industry operations and supply chain .

The minister stressed the importance of meticulous organization at blending centers, noting that an increase from the current B10 blend (10% biodiesel, 90% diesel) to B15 can be achieved without immediate infrastructure upgrades. However, he clarified that reaching higher blending levels like B20 and B30 will necessitate significant investment in infrastructure development and upgrades. This strategic move follows the government's previous decision to increase the biodiesel blend rate, initially starting with B12, a decision influenced by developments in the West Asia crisis. The primary objectives behind this policy shift are to ensure a longer-term diesel supply for the nation, reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels, and mitigate exposure to global market volatility. Minister Akmal Nasrullah underscored the urgency of accelerating the economic restructuring process through a transition towards renewable energy sources. In line with these efforts, the Minister of Economy, accompanied by the Minister of Plantation and Commodities, Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad, is scheduled to visit a facility in Port Klang. This visit to KL-Kepong Oleomas Sdn Bhd (KLKOM), a prominent oleochemical manufacturer and part of the global Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd group, is intended to assess and review the facility’s preparedness for biodiesel production. This initiative highlights the government's commitment to bolstering the biodiesel sector and advancing its renewable energy agenda. The phased approach reflects a pragmatic strategy to balance ambitious environmental and economic goals with the operational realities of a complex industrial sector





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