Malaysia to Amend Subsidy Control Act for Fuel Subsidies and Ensure Transparency

The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry is drafting new regulations under the Supply Control Act 1961 to provide a clearer and more comprehensive legal framework governing the use of fleet cards for subsidized fuel. The move aims to strengthen monitoring and enforcement to ensure that the fleet card mechanism remains transparent and accountable to the subsidies given to eligible transport operators.

The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry is drafting new regulations under the Supply Control Act 1961 to provide a clearer and more comprehensive legal framework governing the use of fleet card s for subsidized fuel.

The move aims to tighten control and enforcement mechanisms following discoveries of various modus operandi involving leakage and misuse of diesel and petrol subsidies. Some of the regulations will outline the responsibilities of fleet card holders and oil companies, define offences and penalties for subsidy abuse.

Meanwhile, the government has blocked 223 fleet cards due to misuse. The Sabah International Convention Centre launch of the Inspiration to Buy Malaysian Goods programme was attended by Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali





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Transport Supply Control Act 1961 Subsidised Diesel Control System Subsidised Petrol Control Scheme Fleet Card Subsidies Misuse Leakage Enforcement Mechanisms Transport Operators

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