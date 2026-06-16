Malaysia-Thailand Trade Spat Over Shrimp Imports Escalates to WTO Threat

Malaysia's temporary ban on Thai shrimp imports over biosecurity concerns has sparked a diplomatic row, with Thailand threatening to take the dispute to the WTO and ASEAN. The measure follows earlier Thai inspections of Malaysian sea bass, highlighting rising trade tensions between the neighbours.

A trade dispute between Malaysia and Thailand has intensified, moving from inspections of sea bass to a temporary halt on Thai shrimp imports into Malaysia .

Putrajaya cites biosecurity and food safety concerns as the justification, stating that responses from Bangkok to a questionnaire on disease control and standards have been inadequate. The restrictions, which began on June 1, follow earlier Thai heightened checks on Malaysian seafood, suggesting a retaliatory cycle. Thailand, a major shrimp exporter, has criticized the move as inappropriate and is considering escalating the matter to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and ASEAN if diplomatic talks fail.

The daily flow of up to 100 tonnes of shrimp is disrupted, creating logistical issues near the border. While Malaysia sources shrimp globally and immediate consumer shortages are unlikely, prolonged restrictions could affect prices. A key meeting between Thai and Malaysian ministers is scheduled for June 17 to seek resolution.

If that fails, Thailand may pursue a WTO dispute, a lengthy legal process that historically has been used by Bangkok to defend its exports, as seen in a past case against the United States. ASEAN offers a forum for mediation but lacks binding enforcement. The core of the eventual WTO case would revolve around whether Malaysia's biosecurity measures are scientifically justified and compliant with international trade rules, rather than a disguised restriction.

The situation remains tense, with both sides asserting their positions based on safety and science





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Malaysia Thailand Shrimp Import Ban Trade Dispute WTO ASEAN Biosecurity Food Safety Sea Bass Inspections Diplomatic Tensions

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