Malaysia, Thailand Collaborate on Sungai Golok Basin Project for Flood and Water Security

The governments of Malaysia and Thailand are working together on the Sungai Golok basin project at the Kelantan border to tackle floods and water security. The Thai Cabinet's approval of the project opens up avenues for closer cooperation between the two countries in addressing flood risks, water security, and ecosystem restoration in the border areas.

The governments of Malaysia and Thailand are working together on the Sungai Golok basin project at the Kelantan border to tackle floods and water security .

The Thai Cabinet's approval of the project opens up avenues for closer cooperation between the two countries in addressing flood risks, water security, and ecosystem restoration in the border areas. Malaysia also intends to implement related developments in the area, though the matter is still in the planning stages.

The initiative has received US$4 million in funding from the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and will be implemented over a 48-month period with the support of the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). The development of the basin is not only crucial for flood and environmental management but also carries implications for the well-being of residents and the development of border areas in both countries.

The project also encompasses the development of a shared database, flood and drought risk assessments, as well as the preparation of a joint strategic action plan for the river basin. Meanwhile, the government is ironing out the details of economic initiatives to assist communities affected by the demolition of 91 illegal jetties along Sungai Golok, including those in Rantau Panjang and Tumpat





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Malaysia Thailand Sungai Golok Basin Project Flood Risks Water Security Ecosystem Restoration Border Areas Joint Environmental Project United Nations' Food And Agriculture Organisat Global Environment Facility (GEF)

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