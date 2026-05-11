Malaysia Targets Level 3 Autonomous Driving Capability by 2030, Deputy Minister Says

Malaysia is aiming to achieve Level 3 autonomous driving capability by 2030, according to Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Sim Tze Tzin. The initiative is part of the country's efforts to prepare for future mobility technologies, including autonomous vehicles and their supporting ecosystem. Sim emphasized the need for local companies to begin preparing for the transition by positioning themselves as suppliers of chips, sensors, and software related to autonomous driving systems.

Malaysia is targeting to achieve Level 3 autonomous driving capability by 2030, according to Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Sim Tze Tzin. The initiative is part of the country's efforts to prepare for future mobility technologies , including autonomous vehicles and their supporting ecosystem.

Sim noted that the government wants local companies to begin preparing for the transition by positioning themselves as suppliers of chips, sensors, and software related to autonomous driving systems. He also emphasized the need for road conditions and infrastructure upgrades, including road signs and related facilities, to support the transition. Malaysia has not yet seriously started discussing autonomous driving technologies, with the country heavily focused on conventional vehicle manufacturing.

The deputy MITI minister highlighted the rapid growth of autonomous driving adoption in the United States and urged industry players to begin planning beyond today's automotive technologies and prepare for future mobility trends. Several carmakers have already introduced Level 3-capable systems in selected markets, while autonomous driving technologies have faced growing scrutiny over safety and reliability concerns.

The biggest challenge surrounding Level 3 autonomy is ensuring drivers remain attentive enough to safely retake control when the system reaches its operational limits





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Autonomous Driving Level 3 Malaysia Mobility Technologies Conventional Vehicle Manufacturing Future Mobility Trends Road Conditions Infrastructure Upgrades Safety And Reliability Concerns Driver Overreliance Operational Limits

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