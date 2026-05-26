Malaysia Taps into New Age To Develop the Senior Citizens' Driving License Programme

The Malaysian government is exploring ways to introduce mandatory medical examinations for citizens aged 70 and above to renew their driving licenses. The proposed examination threshold is not intended to evaluate the drivers' abilities but rather to provide a baseline for regular checks as they age. Currently, driving licenses can be renewed for up to 10 years, but health conditions may change significantly during this period, especially among older drivers

The Malaysia n government is considering introducing mandatory medical examinations for citizens aged 70 and above to renew their driving licenses . This move aims to address concerns about the mental and physical health of elderly drivers who may experience a decline in vision, hearing, mobility, reaction time, and overall health with age.

The proposed examination threshold is not intended to evaluate the drivers' abilities but rather to provide a baseline for regular checks as they age. Currently, driving licenses can be renewed for up to 10 years, but health conditions may change significantly during this period, especially among older drivers. A wise approach may involve regular medical check-ups every three years starting from age 70, parallel to the renewal period for this age group.

This would enable regular assessments while avoiding unnecessary annual examinations. Mandatory examinations could also be considered. Many pensioners rely on savings, pension, or family support, which may not be enough to cover the additional costs of medical exams. Existing aid programs, such as the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA), which helps reduce living costs, could be expanded to cover part of the costs of medical examinations.

Alternative options include subsidized health examinations through government clinics or approved health insurance panels. For example, in Taiwan, citizens aged 70 and above must undergo medical examinations before renewing their licenses, and those who pass are offered free courses on updated traffic regulations and safety education. The government is considering exploring these options to ensure road safety, particularly among older drivers





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Malaysia Elderly Drivers Driving Licenses Mandatory Medical Examinations Road Safety Aging Population

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