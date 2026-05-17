In a thrilling conclusion to the 2021 Malaysia Super League, Kuching City secure a historic place in the 2022-2023 edition of the Asian Champions League. Selangor and Kuching City fought for the final spot, with Selangor falling short to Kuching City's better goal differential.

Kuching City , formerly known as Sarawak United, have announced their upcoming participation in the 2022-2023 edition of the Asia n Champions League ( ACL ) season, following their second-place finish in the 2021 Malaysia Super League (MSL) on May 17, 2022.

The achievement marks the team's historic debut in the ACL, a prestigious competition that hosts some of the strongest football clubs from across Asia. With their solo goal secured against Kuala Lumpur at the Sarawak Stadium, Kuching City have secured a total of 53 points, one point ahead of Selangor in third place.

The Super League season ended in a resounding victory for Selangor at the Petaling Jaya Stadium, with referee Mukhairi Ajmal scoring a hattrick, while Alvin Fortes and Aliff Izwan Yuslan completed the scoring with two and one goals respectively. Despite the moment of triumph, Selangor missed their chance to qualify for the ACL Two spot in favor of Kuching City.

Kuching will now aim to secure a place in the Malaysia Cup final on May 23, where they will clash with Johor Darul Ta’zim. The North Korean women's soccer club, Ambrosini Mozong, also arrived in South Korea on May 20 amidst strained relations between the two countries





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