Malaysia Strengthens Supply Chain Oversight to Combat Global Inflationary Pressures

The Malaysian government is implementing stricter enforcement of price control laws and ramping up monitoring operations to protect consumers from the rising costs of imported goods caused by global geopolitical instability.

The Malaysian government is aggressively escalating its efforts to stabilize the domestic supply chain and keep consumer prices in check as the country navigates the complex fallout of a global supply crisis.

Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh highlighted that Malaysia remains deeply susceptible to international economic shifts, particularly those stemming from ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and disruptions to vital maritime trade corridors like the Strait of Hormuz. These external pressures have caused a significant surge in global logistics and transportation costs, creating a ripple effect that inevitably pushes up the prices of imported goods, ultimately placing a financial burden on the average Malaysian household. Dr Fuziah emphasized that the nation cannot afford to remain complacent, as the interconnected nature of global trade ensures that international instability translates directly into domestic price volatility. During an exclusive interview on Bernama Radio, Dr Fuziah detailed the proactive measures being taken by the Ministry to protect citizens from these inflationary spikes. Central to this strategy is the strict enforcement of long-standing legislation, specifically the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011. These legal frameworks provide the government with the necessary muscle to prevent unscrupulous traders from exploiting global conflicts as a pretext for unjustified price hikes. The Ministry is currently exercising its authority to compel business owners to provide comprehensive documentation regarding their operational and supply chain costs for the past two years. This rigorous monitoring is designed to detect and penalize any entity attempting to artificially inflate prices, ensuring that the market remains fair and competitive despite the prevailing economic uncertainties. Beyond price monitoring, the government has intensified specific enforcement operations aimed at protecting essential commodities. Initiatives such as Ops Tiris have been ramped up to combat the illicit leakage of subsidized goods, including diesel, liquefied petroleum gas, and packet cooking oil. By preventing these subsidized items from being diverted for unauthorized use or smuggled out of the country, the government aims to ensure that price-controlled goods remain readily available for the local population. Dr Fuziah concluded by calling for a collaborative approach between the government and the public, urging consumers to prioritize locally produced items and adopt more prudent spending habits. By supporting the domestic economy and remaining vigilant against market anomalies, the public plays a crucial role in maintaining economic resilience. The Ministry remains committed to continuous surveillance of the market, ensuring that the necessary legislative tools are used to mitigate the risks posed by global volatility while safeguarding the welfare of all Malaysians





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